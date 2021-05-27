Cancel
Granite Mountain Hotshots: The firefighting team that died battling the Yarnell Hill Fire

By Janelle Foskett
FireRescue1
 9 days ago

Detailing how tragedy unfolded and how the community has honored the fallen firefighters — Seminal incidents can break or transform a community – even an entire industry. The Yarnell Hill Fire that erupted through the mountain community of Yarnell, Arizona, claimed the lives of 19 firefighters in 2013, the greatest loss of life for U.S. fire service since the September 11 terrorist attacks. The fire forever changed the physical landscape of the area, but also solidified the resilience of area residents and the wildland firefighting community. Fire service leaders, plus family and community members, shared their grief. The magnitude of the loss prompted countless discussions and questions about whether this tragedy could have been prevented – how, by whom?

www.firerescue1.com
