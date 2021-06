We love our cats. They're our furry best friends and the cutest pets ever (if we do say so ourselves). As a cat owner, you'll have definitely come to terms with the fact you need a litter tray or box and are wondering which one will work for your cat's needs, plus fit your lifestyle. All cats have unique habits and needs so it’s normal for them to need different types of litter trays or boxes. No matter what, they deserve the best - right?