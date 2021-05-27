Cancel
Business

Amazon Shuts Down Facility After Employees Find Eight Nooses In 30 Days

BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 11 days ago
Amazon has moved down to shut down one of its facilities in Connecticut after an employee found a noose at the warehouse this week. However, this is not the first noose that employees have found at the construction site. Within the last 30 days, employees have found eight nooses at the Connecticut facility. The continued harassment of Black workers at this site has prompted local and state officials to speak out.

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
#Noose#Black People#Federal Employees#Company Officials#Federal Officials#The Associated Press#Connecticut Naacp#Federal Agents#State Officials#Law Enforcement#Increased Security#June#America
Windsor, CTPosted by
Connecticut Public

Nooses Mar Construction Of Windsor Amazon Warehouse

Since April 27, eight nooses have been discovered at the construction site of an Amazon warehouse in Windsor. While Amazon and the companies it has hired to build the massive fulfillment site try to find out who’s responsible for the nooses, local Black social justice leaders are criticizing the e-commerce giant’s efforts.
Neenah, WIRegister Citizen

Neenah paper mill with about 300 employees to shut down

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — A Neenah paper mill with about 300 employees is closing, officials with Clearwater Paper Corp. announced Monday. The Fox Valley facility is transitioning from its away-from-home tissue business and plans to shut down in July, officials said. “Despite the best efforts of our dedicated employees, our...
Connecticut Statewabcradio.com

8th Noose Found At Connecticut Amazon Construction Site

Amazon stopped construction at a Windsor, Connecticut location Wednesday for the second time in a week after another noose was found — the eighth within a matter of weeks. In a press conference, Windsor Police Chief Donald Melanson said workers found a red rope “with a noose tied at the end” entangled in yellow electrical cables on the 5th floor of the site. Investigators believe the rope found had been there for at least two weeks since that area hadn’t been worked on for that period of time.
Businessenr.com

Amazon Resumes Work On Connecticut Warehouse After Discovering Another Noose

Contractors restarted work again May 27 on a giant Amazon warehouse in Connecticut in the wake of the discovery of another noose at the worksite. A halt to work was ordered on May 26 after the eighth incident in the past month which a noose was found on the Windsor worksite, triggering the second shutdown in as many weeks.
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Reopens Connecticut Site Where Seven Nooses Were Found, Then Finds Eighth Noose

Earlier this month, Amazon temporarily shut down a Connecticut construction site after the shocking discovery of seven nooses there—but, when it reopened with new security measures in place, an eighth noose was found. The first noose was found dangling from a beam at the Windsor construction site on April 27, then five more ropes that looked like nooses were discovered two days later, then the building was shut down last Wednesday after the discovery of a seventh apparent noose. The shutdown was to allow bosses to install more security cameras and other precautions—but they didn’t work. According to CNN, an eighth noose was found “mixed in with and entangled with electrical cords” when the building reopened this week and site was closed down again. Amazon didn’t say when its site would reopen, but a company spokeswoman, Nikki Forman, told CNN: “Hate, racism, or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace—whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational.”
Windsor, CTchatsports.com

Eighth noose found Wednesday at Amazon site in Windsor

An eighth noose has been found at the Amazon construction site in Windsor, according to the head of Connecticut’s NAACP. The sprawling site has again been shut down out of concern for peoples’ safety, Scot X. Esdaile, president of the organization, said late Wednesday morning. “This is a serious, white...
