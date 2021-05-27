Cancel
Presidential Election

Johnson 'respectfully disagrees' with Sicknick family after meeting

By Jordan Williams
 11 days ago

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) says he "respectfully disagrees" with the family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after policing the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, on the value of a commission to investigate the events of that day. In a statement, Johnson said he was...

Congress & CourtsKokomo Tribune

John Krull column: Joe Manchin and the teeter totter

It took a remarkable set of circumstances to make Joe Manchin the second most powerful person in America. If former President Donald Trump hadn’t gone into a post-election self-pity party from which he has yet to emerge, Republicans likely would have won the two run-off elections in Georgia. And Manchin,...
Congress & CourtsWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Grassley, Ernst, Hinson reveal true loyalities with Jan. 6 vote

Ashley Hinson, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst just made clear for us voters where their true loyalties are. With their votes against the bipartisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired murderous riot and insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, they have cemented their legacy as being in favor of lies, dictatorship, and anarchy and in opposition to voter-directed, democratic transfer of power. And on top of that, they want to hide the reality of what occurred on that fateful day by covering it up and pretending that it didn't happen or calling it something other than what it was -- an outright attack on our democracy. Well, we saw the attack on the Capitol with our own eyes and heard the chants of "Hang Mike Pence" and "Kill Nancy Pelosi" that were part of the attempt to install the defeated Trump as dictator.
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Joe Manchin calls out his colleagues' filibuster hypocrisy

President Joe Biden might have no intention of keeping his promise to bring back bipartisanship and moderation to Washington, D.C., but Sen. Joe Manchin does. The West Virginia Democrat reiterated this weekend that he will not help his colleagues abolish the filibuster, a legislative tool that allows the minority party to stall and/or block legislation. His reasoning? He supported its use in the past to protect the Democratic Party’s say in the political process, so he has to support it now — even if it hinders the Democratic agenda.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: Biden should go it alone

Seventeen months — that's all the time that's left. That's how long President Biden can hope to hold Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. Now is the time to start thinking about the November 2022 midterm elections. Now is the time for Biden to show proof that Democrats can...
New York City, NYPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Manchin’s Sunday surprise

Good morning! There’s a lot to unpack today. But first, take a few minutes to watch this very powerful PAMELA BROWN interview with two U.S. Capitol Police officers, Sgt. AQUILINO GONELL and Ofc. HARRY DUNN, about the Jan. 6 insurrection. THE OP-ED EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT — This morning, Sen. JOE...
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: GOP motto has become 'party over country'

By their overwhelming vote against a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol uprising, Senate Republicans have gone above and beyond to provide material for a book to be titled "Profiles in Cowardice." Once again, the GOP fraternity has demonstrated its dedication to supporting party over country. By cowering...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats claim vindication, GOP cries witch hunt as McGahn finally testifies

Two years later, Democrats got their man. In closed-door testimony Friday that ran for more than seven hours on Capitol Hill, Don McGahn, former lead counsel to the Trump White House, provided members of the House Judiciary Committee with damning details of his eyewitness view to the former president’s first years in office, including Trump’s efforts to kill an investigation into his dealings with Russia.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

The GOP senators who refused to meet Brian Sicknick’s mother before voting down riot commission

The mother of US Capitol Police office Brian Sicknick, who died the day after a failed insurrection in the halls of Congress on 6 January, personally lobbied every Republican senator ahead of a vote to form a commission to investigate the assault that led to his death and injured as many as 140 other officers.A procedural vote to begin debate on the proposal failed by a vote of 54-35, marking the first successful GOP filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing a bipartisan probe that lawmakers modelled after the commission in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks.Eleven senators...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NJ.com

Despite plea from Sicknick’s family, Senate expected to block commission to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection

Gladys Sicknick and Sandra Garza on Thursday had held face-to-face meetings with several Republicans, urging them to support the commission. But Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell came out against the panel, and it appeared that proponents of the commission could not attract support from the 10 GOP senators needed to bring the legislation up for debate.
Congress & Courtsswiowanewssource.com

Sicknick's family on Capitol Hill to talk to GOP

The mother and girlfriend of the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick are meeting with at least six Republican senators to try to persuade them not to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection. (May 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...