Johnson 'respectfully disagrees' with Sicknick family after meeting

Ashley Hinson, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst just made clear for us voters where their true loyalties are. With their votes against the bipartisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired murderous riot and insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, they have cemented their legacy as being in favor of lies, dictatorship, and anarchy and in opposition to voter-directed, democratic transfer of power. And on top of that, they want to hide the reality of what occurred on that fateful day by covering it up and pretending that it didn't happen or calling it something other than what it was -- an outright attack on our democracy. Well, we saw the attack on the Capitol with our own eyes and heard the chants of "Hang Mike Pence" and "Kill Nancy Pelosi" that were part of the attempt to install the defeated Trump as dictator.