Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntersville, NC

Clean Juice Flagship Store Relocates To Huntersville

By Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Stories
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClean Juice, the first and original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, today announced the relocation of its flagship store to Birkdale Landing in Huntersville, N.C. The move coincides with the sixth anniversary of the opening of the first Clean Juice store at Birkdale Village. Located off Highway 73 / Sam Furr Road, the new Birkdale Landing location will officially open at the end of June.

www.charlottestories.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntersville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Huntersville, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juice Bar#Flagship Store#Restaurants#Food Drink#App Store#Green Smoothies#Seasonal Food#Usda#Birkdale Landing#Clean Juice#Clean Juice Juiceristas#Digital Menu Board#Clean Juice University#Instagram#Sss#Entrepreneur#Clean Juice Sources#Birkdale Village#Brand#Fresh Juices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Summer Juice Bar Menus

USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, Clean Juice, announced the return of the cult-favorite Incredi Bowl to its Summer 2021 menu. The prolific juice bowl boasts a luminously colored, antioxidant-rich, organic blue spirulina loaded with acai. Also returning to the menu this summer is the Hydrating One—a fresh juice made with organic watermelon, organic pineapple, and organic mint.
Hartford, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Juice bar to become part of Hartford Public Market

HARTFORD — Those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle — or maybe just add a little variety to their diet — will have a new option in the city as Daily Dose Juice Bar will also become a part of the Hartford Public Market. Cold-pressed bottled juices will be for...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

8 best juice cleanses

Trying to avoid the excesses of winter? We feel you. While the majority of new year’s resolutions are hard to stick to, a short, sharp juice cleanse might provide just the kick-start to a new health regime that your body is crying out for. So what exactly can you expect from a juice cleanse?The severe all-green juice cleanses you may remember celebs raving about in the early noughties have morphed into something a lot more manageable. Nowadays you can expect most plans to include more satisfying nut milks and even warming soups, which we found really helpful in terms of...
Food & Drinkswilliams-sonoma.com

5 Easy Watermelon Tools to Juice Up Summer

It’s watermelon season! It’s watermelon season! Though the juicy, super-hydrating fruit may only occur to you when it’s sticky as all get out outside, you should keep it in mind from Memorial Day to Labor Day, as in much of America, it’s ripe from May to September. And what can’t you do with a good melon? (If you’ve forgotten how to pick a good melon, allow us to remind you!) We’ve got the watermelon gadgets you need to stay juicy all summer long. Here are a few of our favorites.
Posted by
DFW Community News

Tarot & Tea relocates to McKinney

Tarot & Tea will host a grand opening June 11 for its new office at 6130 Alma Road, Ste. 4, McKinney. Tarot & Tea is a metaphysical shop offering psychic readings, crystals, candles, oils and metaphysical supplies. The business was previously located inside Frisco’s Stonebriar Centre mall. Additionally, Tarot & Tea opened a booth in March at the Frisco Fresh Market, which is located at 9215 John W. Elliott Drive and operates on the weekends. 214-938-3127. www.tarottea.co.
Food & Drinksfranchising.com

Nékter Juice Bar’s Best Summer Ever

Nékter Doubles Down on Immunity, Functionality and Flavor with New Menu Items and Seasonal Specials. Now available at 170 Nékter Juice Bars across the country is a brand new, protein-rich breakfast smoothie, the PB Mocha Smoothie, and two new refreshing fresh juices, Celery Aide and Recovery, each crafted for optimal health benefits with powerful nutrients and antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties to help boost the immune system. Nékter has also permanently added its layered Immunity Bowl to its menu, which quickly became one of their best-selling bowls last summer.
Drinkskamcity.com

Accolade Wines Launches New Packaging Design For Fish Hoek

Accolade Wines has announced the rebranding of one of its emerging lines; Fish Hoek, with redesigned bottles due to hit shelves in time for summer. Part of Accolade Wines’ South African portfolio, Fish Hoek Fairtrade Wine has seen its value rise by 58% in the past year and the redesign will be rolled out across the range’s six SKUs – Shiraz, Chenin Blanc, Merlot, Pinotage, Sancerre rose and Sauvignon Blanc.
Lifestyleboxden.com

The Official Fragrance Thread

Thats the issue with Le Lebo. They mix their frags on the spot so you can have 20 bottles of the same frag that are different. All my 44s smell different. This is actually my first Le Labo. So if I finish the bottle they can refill it at Saks correct?
Drinkstherealreview.com

Wine of the Week AU

Curly Flat Pinot Noir 2019, Macedon Ranges, AUD $53. The 2018 Curly Flat pinots were stunning, the 2019s equally impressive. There are two limited-production single-block wines; this is the ‘Estate’ blend. It sports a deepish colour with a tint of purple and a richly spicy, ‘forest floor’ and dark cherry...
Retailvoticle.com

Juice Plus Review

Multi-level Marketing Companies backed by nutritional supplements claiming to shed your weight and gain your wealth are increasing every day. But which one should you go for. While some of them turn out to be reckless pyramid schemes, some are legit too. In this review, we’ll find out if Juice...
Relationship Advicebrides.com

Best Wedding Linen Rentals

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The look and feel of a wedding can often be distilled to one pivotal design moment: the reception tabletop. At...
Drinkshealthyslowcooking.com

Fresh Raspberry Gin Cocktail with Thyme

This raspberry gin cocktail is the perfect drink on a hot summer day. Fresh summer raspberries blend well with a touch of savory thyme. Make this the perfect cocktail to sip on the deck as you watch the sunset, or just enjoy inside before a homemade dinner. Table of Contents...
Real Estatefoxroach.com

21 WINDING WAY

A 4 bed 2.5 bath single home in this popular, established neighborhood with easy access to the Chester Valley trail and surrounded by nature. Served by the award winning Great Valley School district, A super convenient location with restaurants, shopping centers, healthcare facilities and rail networks, as well as major commuter routes. Enter the home through the covered front porch with space to sit and relax. There are hardwood floors in the sitting and dining areas as well as a magnificent 4 season sun room with heat and cooling and access to the rear yard. The kitchen is bright and spacious with oak cabinets and additional 'floating cabinets', which can be organized to suit your individual needs. Ascend a few steps to the upper level which houses the master bedroom suite with a totally renovated bathroom(2013) with enlarged shower cubicle and double vanities. There's a separate walk-in closet too. The remaining 3 bedrooms are all well proportioned and share a light, bright, renovated hall bath. (2009) Hardwood floors can be found underneath the carpets at this level. The large lower level features a spacious family room with charming wood-burning fireplace and feature stone surround. It has newer engineered hardwood floors and windows overlooking the front of the property. An updated powder room, and additional crawl space, suitable for storage, can be found at this level, as well as a large laundry/mudroom, with access to the rear yard and one car attached garage. The house has been very well maintained. New roof and gutters, with additional insulation 2008.Many replaced windows and doors (2009) New highly efficient heater (2008). A/C replaced (2020) Rear flat yard is grassed and enclosed, Fence (2016) along with two sheds for storage. An enlarged deck leads out from the sunroom for evening meals and social getherings 'Al Fresco'. You won't want to miss this one !
Augusta, MEPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Walmart Is Going Bagless July 1st

What? Walmart is going bagless! No bags at all? Yes. I have a friend who works in the Augusta store who work there, and I saw her post. This is an expansion of a pilot program Walmart did in Vermont last year that sounds like it did well. From what...
Recipesholrmagazine.com

Fast Food Favourites You Can Recreate at Home

Some of the most popular recipes circling online right now are ways to recreate restaurant recipes and fast food favourites at home. We’ve all had a meal out that we’ve wanted to give a go in our own kitchens. Here’s a list of some copycat recipes for famous dishes from popular restaurants that you can make yourself!
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Queen of Free on stockpiling to save money

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic caused us to shop with new habits and priorities. Shortages of certain items led us to stock up when we saw them on store shelves, or not leave home to go shopping at all. Some consumers were led into panic buying. But is stockpiling really...