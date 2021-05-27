Cancel
KDHE focuses on youth suicide prevention as Youth Suicide Prevention Art Contest closes

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Youth Suicide Prevention Art Contest ended on April 5, and the KDHE is giving Kansans tips on how to help prevent youth suicide. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the Kansas Partners in Empowering Youth for Suicide Prevention believes that every young person deserves to be safe from suicide and that the best way to reach them is to provide opportunities to reach out to their peers, and for this reason, it created the Youth Suicide Prevention Art Contest. It said the contest ended on April 5 and was open to 6-12th graders in Kansas and 28 students dedicated their time and talents to develop messages to reach their peers with their submissions.

