Parkersburg, WV

Hearing continued in Barber charges from insurrection

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The case against a former Parkersburg City Councilman accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has been continued. Eric Barber, 42, appeared by video conference for a status hearing Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. He pleaded not guilty on March 31 to charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; and theft.

www.newsandsentinel.com
