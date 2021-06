June 5th 2021 is World Environment Day. This is a day to reflect upon the incredible gifts that our planet provides us with and to consider what we can do to honour our home. It is so easy to rush about life, getting stuck inside your head thinking about the stresses of everyday life. In doing so, we often forget to take stock of the beauty that surrounds us. We don’t always notice how wonderful the birds sound, how vibrant the green trees look against a blue sky, how lovely the scent of freshly cut grass is. Today, I have made the most of the beautiful weather and have had lots of time to sit in nature and reflect on the wonders of the world around me. It is so emotionally and mentally restoring to be still and observe, listen, feel. Getting outside is one of the easiest, ways of taking positive action for your wellbeing and is available to all of us.