NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING PURCHASE OF DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS PROJECT AT BRITTANY HOLLOW FARM IN THE TOWN OF RED HOOK. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Red Hook on June 8, 2021 at 7:35 o’clock P.M. local time for the Brittany Hollow Farm project described below, pursuant to Town’s Community Preservation Fund Program (“CPF Program”), to hear all interested persons regarding the acquisition of an interest or right in real property to preserve open space pursuant to Section 247 of the General Municipal Law, including the purchase of a contractual right necessary to achieve the purposes of such provisions, for each such project.