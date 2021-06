The Stanley Cup playoff odds at the FanDuel Sportsbook have clearly been divided between the haves, and the have nots. The Tampa Bay Lightning has overtaken Vegas as the odds on favorite at +125, while the Golden Knights are right there at +135. Then there’s a big gap as the Montreal Canadiens come in at +950, and the New York Islanders have the longest odds at +1000. You can tell by those odds it is heavily expected the Lightning will square off with the Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.