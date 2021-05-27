Cancel
Here's where 2018's 'A Quiet Place' left off - and where its long-awaited sequel picks up

Cover picture for the article"A Quiet Place Part II" is the sequel to the 2018 film, and picks up right where the first left off. The new film, which was delayed because of the coronavirus, opens with a terrifying flashback. It then follows the Abbott family as they leave the wreckage of their farm...

Related
Movies
Variety
Variety

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Review: John Krasinski’s Monster Movie Sequel Amps Up the Scares

For many, John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II” will be their first movie back since the pandemic forced theaters to shut down. There’s a certain poetry to that, since the high-tension horror sequel picks up just over a year into a life-changing threat to humanity. After being delayed nearly as long from its original March 2020 release date, the fictional Abbott family — or what remains of it — now seems more relatable than ever. They listened to the news when a deadly invasion struck, they played it even more cautious than their neighbors, and they made it this far. Now what?
Movies
Deadline

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Review: John Krasinski’s Pandemic-Delayed Sequel Delivers Some Pretty Loud Thrills

After a 14-month delay due to the pandemic, Paramount finally gets to release its much-anticipated sequel A Quiet Place Part II in theaters on May 28, and box office prognosticators are virtually staking the future of exhibition on it. Maybe that is because, unlike so many other films (some from the very same studio), this one steadfastly has avoided any temptation to alter its course, instead waiting out the storm, and it is exclusively hitting the multiplex and not any odd combination of viewing alternatives, at least at first. What a concept! Along those lines, Paramount was the first studio to offer press screenings only in a theater, picking up right where it left off with three screenings Monday for L.A.-based press at AMC Century City Imax. No links for this one — and it was great to see it on the big screen, right where it belongs.
Movies
Milford Daily News

John Krasinski's ‘A Quiet Place’ sequel comes roaring into theaters May 28

The same two questions are usually asked about a sequel to a hit film: Is the new one as good as the first? Do you have to see the original in order to enjoy the follow-up? But “A Quiet Place Part II” requires a third question: Do you make your way to a cinema for this one or do you wait until it’s available at home? There’s no easy answer. COVID rules are being relaxed, and Paramount is only opening this theatrically (for now), which means if you opt for a big screen, you’re likely to be in the company of a packed house of movie-starved people.
Movies
Collider

'A Quiet Place 2' Review: John Krasinski's Spielbergian Horror Sequel Silenced My Doubt

When John Krasinski's directorial debut A Quiet Place dropped in 2018, felt like such a specifically thrilling flash of lightning caught in a bottle that the quickly-announced sequel seemed like putting a hat on a hat. After all, so much of A Quiet Place's power comes from its concept, a world overrun with violent extraterrestrials with hearing so super-sensitive that any survivors must live in complete silence. That film remains a singular horror movie theater experience, turning every bozo crinkling their Skittles wrapper into the side-eye enemy of every other terrified moviegoer. So the worry, for me, was that A Quiet Place Part II would operate mostly by doubling down on the gimmick, like "everything is quiet...again!" Instead, A Quiet Place Part II just gave me a shockingly gigantic boost in confidence when it comes to Krasinski as a filmmaker. Directing once again as well as taking over script duties, the former Office star is—very quietly, of course—building a Steven Spielberg-esque survival story here with a sequel that both expands the world and digs deeper into the personal heart at its center. Doubters, like me, are quieted.
Movies
filmdaily.co

Streaming !! “A Quiet Place Part II” Online: How and Where watch, Storyline

A Quiet Place Part II is finally releasing theaters nationwide this Friday after premiering over a year ago in March 2020 and then promptly being postponed. A Quiet Place Part II is a movie starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Cillian Murphy. Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown See here.
Movies
NME

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ review: a gripping horror sequel that’s worth shouting about

About 15 minutes into A Quiet Place Part II, there is an intertitle: “Day 474”. It hits a little harder than originally intended. The sequel to John Krasinski’s brilliantly clever 2018 horror was supposed to come out in March 2020, but coronavirus had other plans. While it’s in no way about the current pandemic, there’s a lot about it that plays differently now. While we may not have dealt with 18 months of alien invasion, the sense of life turned upside down and normality feeling like a foreign land resonates. There’s something quite cathartic about watching a horror in which people learn to beat the seemingly unstoppable enemy. Also, it provides an opportunity to have a really good scream.
Movies
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend

A Quiet Place Part II Review: John Krasinski’s Horror Sequel Continues The Story Without Adding Much New

The ending of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place is a fascinating one in that it paradoxically serves as both a satisfying conclusion and an effective cliffhanger. On the one hand, it drives home that the main characters have figured out a way to defeat the deadly alien invasion plaguing the planet, but on the other hand it’s made clear that victory is no sure thing while facing off against such a fast and powerful enemy. You are left being able to conceive how the rest of the story will play out, but at the same time are not totally confident that everything will wrap up happily. It’s a strange blend, but works perfectly for the movie that arrived with zero promise of a follow-up.
Movies
Miami Herald

Why Millicent Simmonds is the key to ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Millicent Simmonds is a star on the rise — and a newly minted high school graduate. The 18-year-old actress just so happened to finish school the same week that press resumed for "A Quiet Place Part II" after more than a yearlong delay. The movie was scheduled to be released in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic upended theatrical release schedules and forced the entertainment industry to a standstill.
Movies
dailydead.com

Review: A QUIET PLACE PART II (Monte’s Take)

In the beginning moments of John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II we are placed in the past, on Main Street somewhere in Small-town, U.S.A. The Abbott family gathers at a Little League game for Marcus (Noah Jupe), who tentatively stands in batting position while fastballs whiz past him. Lee (John Krasinski) arrives a little late to the game, having to stop at a general store for snacks before sitting atop the bleachers with his daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds). Suddenly, something strange happens; a large fiery object explodes and streaks across the cloudy skyline as the crowd scatters in confusion. Alien creatures crash onto the scene, smashing into vehicles and chasing down running humans. It's chaotic, scary, and emotional. It's also cinematic, a brilliantly executed introduction for this exciting sequel.
Movies
midfloridanewspapers.com

Quiet Place sequel worth the wait

For over a year, “A Quiet Place Part II” was just out of reach. The film was originally supposed to open on March 20, 2020. The weekend of March 13 turned out to be the last for new releases before the pandemic shut down theaters. The film was pushed back to May of that year, but of course theaters weren’t ready by then. The same was true of a later advertised release in September, when many venues were still closed. The studio even decided that April 2021 was too early, though theaters were open in limited capacity by then. September 2021? Too far. Memorial Day weekend fit the bill perfectly. Given the film’s $48 million 3-day domestic haul, I can’t say the decision to wait for a holiday weekend didn’t pay off. At least now I can stop seeing a trailer before every movie that indicates the release is just around the corner.
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

John Krasinski Put His Marriage On The Line With A Quiet Place Part II Stunt

Even if she did turn down two roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Emily Blunt is still no stranger when it comes to effects-heavy productions featuring difficult and dangerous set pieces, having taken part in a myriad of action-orientated projects like The Wolfman, sci-fi thriller The Adjustment Bureau, Rian Johnson’s Looper, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow and Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming Jungle Cruise, while even something as innocuous as Mary Poppins Returns saw her spend some time strapped into a wire rig.
Public Health
marketresearchtelecast.com

A Quiet Place 2 breaks box office record in Pandemic

The sequel to A Quiet Place becomes one of the best pandemic-time premieres, beating Godzilla vs. Kong. The movie A quiet place 2, directed by John Krasinski, has had a spectacular premiere this weekend in the United States, achieving a box office of 48M dollars and a total of 70.4M dollars in its premiere in 12 countries.
Movies
theubj.com

Script Of Next Quiet Place Movie Script Is Already Written

With A Quiet Place Part II new in theaters, director John Krasinski has already revealed that the following Quiet Place movie script has been composed. Debuting back in 2018, the initial A Quiet Place film end up being a massive achievement, earning $340 million in the cinema world around the world. It immediately became apparent that Paramount had another franchise on their hands, which paved the way for the following film in the arrangement.
Movies
bleedingcool.com

Emily Blunt Really Performed That Opening Stunt in A Quiet Place 2

You often hear about actors hoping to get a taste of stunts in their projects, hoping to come outside of their comfort zone for something with a little risk. In the new film A Quiet Place Part II, the surviving characters of the horror flick are back to continue their pursuit of long-term survival, and one star received that chance – just not by choice necessarily. The film's opening scene involves an elaborate car sequence, with Emily Blunt's character driving in reverse to avoid a collision with an oncoming bus. The scene has a bus driving 4omph as Blunt's character avoids the accident and surrounding creatures – and that moment just became even more impressive.
Movies
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' a missed opportunity to expand story

Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed and shot, starring Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt in an effortfully near-silent performance. Co-starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as their daughter Regan, the use of sign language and hearing aids made for some innovative visual storytelling and monster fighting. But lift the hood on “A Quiet Place,” and it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The film has a single idea, the character and story choices reverse-engineered to stuff drama into a dangerous, yet inherently staid situation. Suffused with a deeply earnest sense of self-seriousness but not a shred of humor, camp, or self-awareness, “A Quiet Place” is horror for people who don’t seem to like horror all that much.