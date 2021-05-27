DeSantis slams media for making fun of Florida during pandemic: Vaccinated people in NYC 'wearing six masks' are the 'crazy ones'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) compared Florida to West Berlin during a Monday press conference, citing its policies during the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Miami, where he signed legislation to regulate who tech companies could ban from their services. “You know, we are effectively America’s West Berlin over the last year, and people have viewed this as a free zone, where not only they move to to follow their dreams, but even if it’s just visiting for a time to escape some of the more repressive policies — and that even includes people that impose repressive policies will still come down to Florida.”