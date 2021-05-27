DeSantis slams media for making fun of Florida during pandemic: Vaccinated people in NYC 'wearing six masks' are the 'crazy ones'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis poked fun at New Yorkers “wearing six masks” during an event celebrating a full school year of in-person instruction at a Florida district. “I think they sent, like, one of the corporate media outlets sent some reporter down,” DeSantis said of schools in Baker County, which opened to in-person instruction at the start of the school year. “They were trying to make fun of Baker. ‘Oh, these yokels are having kids going to school. How crazy are these people, right?’ The crazy ones are the people who are vaccinated still wearing six masks in New York City, to be honest with you.”www.msn.com