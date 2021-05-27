Cancel
Florida State

DeSantis slams media for making fun of Florida during pandemic: Vaccinated people in NYC 'wearing six masks' are the 'crazy ones'

By Michael Lee
msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis poked fun at New Yorkers “wearing six masks” during an event celebrating a full school year of in-person instruction at a Florida district. “I think they sent, like, one of the corporate media outlets sent some reporter down,” DeSantis said of schools in Baker County, which opened to in-person instruction at the start of the school year. “They were trying to make fun of Baker. ‘Oh, these yokels are having kids going to school. How crazy are these people, right?’ The crazy ones are the people who are vaccinated still wearing six masks in New York City, to be honest with you.”

Florida StateWashington Times

Gov. DeSantis blasts ‘Fauci-ism’ at music festival: ‘Florida chose freedom’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drew raucous applause after blasting “Fauci-ism” during a surprise appearance at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Sunday night. Mr. DeSantis, a Republican, briefly addressed a crowd of thousands at what he described as the largest concert held since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. His press secretary, Christina Pushaw, posted two videos of his warm welcoming from the audience.
Florida StateBradenton Herald

DeSantis’ clash with Florida’s cruise industry over vaccine passports will cost us all | Editorial

Gov. Ron Desantis’ ill-thought-out ban on vaccine passports is keeping Florida’s cruising industry in limbo, potentially costing the state tourist dollars and jobs. But apparently that’s OK with DeSantis, as long as he scores political points with his GOP base. His ambitions — another term as governor and maybe even the presidency — are once again more important than the good of the state.
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

South Florida 100: DeSantis signs a budget, Biden proposes one

Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you. Last week: On Wednesday, Gov. DeSantis signed Florida’s record $101.5 billion budget. President Biden’s American Rescue Plan granted Florida around $8.8 billion in stimulus funds and allowed us to make historic investments in the environment and education, though the governor refuses to credit him and congressional Democrats. The governor also vetoed about 150 projects proposed by individual members, including a $3 million project for Palm Beach County to make improvements to infrastructure in its historic region, much of which has not been enhanced in over 50 years. The outdated infrastructure has led to stormwater runoff and pollutant loading that has affected our local water systems.
Florida StatePOLITICO

DeSantis signs $100B Florida budget flush with federal pandemic cash

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a $100 billion state budget bolstered by nearly $9 billion in expected federal stimulus funds, putting the Republican governor in the awkward political position of building his budget on a wave of cash from President Joe Biden, who he may run against in 2024.
Florida Statewtxl.com

As pandemic wanes, Florida's DeSantis seizes national stage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As he heads into his 2022 reelection campaign, Florida's Ron DeSantis has emerged from the political uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic as arguably the country’s most prominent Republican governor. In fact, he's widely seen as an early White House front-runner in 2024 among Donald Trump's acolytes,...
PoliticsPosted by
Law & Crime

Florida Social Media Censorship Law Touted by Gov. DeSantis Is a ‘Frontal Assault on the First Amendment’: Lawsuit

A pair of online trade associations implored a federal judge to block a controversial Florida law that would penalize social media companies for “censoring” political candidates, calling the measure “patently unconstitutional” and a “frontal assault on the First Amendment.”. The complaint, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the...
Florida Statemediaite.com

DeSantis Likens Florida During Pandemic to West Berlin: ‘Even People Who Impose Repressive Policies’ Come to Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) compared Florida to West Berlin during a Monday press conference, citing its policies during the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Miami, where he signed legislation to regulate who tech companies could ban from their services. “You know, we are effectively America’s West Berlin over the last year, and people have viewed this as a free zone, where not only they move to to follow their dreams, but even if it’s just visiting for a time to escape some of the more repressive policies — and that even includes people that impose repressive policies will still come down to Florida.”
Florida StateFast Company

Florida’s Ron DeSantis signs a ban on social media ‘deplatforming’

A Florida law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis Monday bars big social media companies from “deplatforming” candidates for state and local office. The law also bans the platforms from taking actions to censor a “journalistic enterprise,” including affixing “an addendum” to news entities’ posts, which some platforms do to flag content from biased sources. It exempts social media companies that also operate a theme park. The News Service of Florida reported a state legislator added that provision to make sure that Disney Plus wasn’t subject to the law.
Florida StateWINKNEWS.com

Florida tourism improves in early 2021 but still struggles due to pandemic

Florida’s tourism industry saw improvement during the first three months of 2021, but the number of visitors was still down 14 percent from a year earlier as the state continued to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel-industry officials can envision bluer economic skies ahead as businesses scale back mask requirements...
Florida StateWINKNEWS.com

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he’ll pardon residents charged with breaking COVID-19 protocols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he’ll pardon anyone in the state who has been charged for violating COVID-19 safety measures like masking and social distancing. DeSantis made the announcement on Fox News while discussing the case of two gym owners who faced criminal penalties for refusing to enforce social distancing and mask mandates in their establishment.