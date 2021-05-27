Crave Charlotte Returns to Celebrate Fine Local Food and Drink

With more and more people getting vaccinated and a federally recognized three-day weekend on the way, there's plenty of reason to celebrate this Memorial Day. On the dining front, some local restaurants are offering specials for the holiday. We've rounded up those options here, from Mamnoon's Middle Eastern barbecue feast to thoughtfully selected provisions by the London Plane. For more ideas, check out our roundup of ways to celebrate Memorial Day weekend 2021 in the Northwest, our roundup of barbecue places worth trying in Seattle, and our food and drink guide.