Charlotte, NC

Crave Charlotte Returns to Celebrate Fine Local Food and Drink

By Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Stories
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Crave Charlotte, the city’s first and only food, wine and mixology festival, announces its second annual event. Sponsored by Greystar, the multi-day festival will bring together over twenty of the finest chefs, restaurants, mixologists and winemakers in Charlotte to present a variety of fine culinary experiences across the city. Crave Charlotte will begin on June 23 with the main event taking place on Saturday, June 26 at Innovation Barn, Charlotte’s first circular living lab.

www.charlottestories.com
