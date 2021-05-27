With COVID-19 restrictions easing, Norwich Memorial Day parade a big draw

Norwich — In the past, the Norwich Memorial Day parade has been a smallish community affair, with local veterans, civic and youth groups represented, followed by a solemn ceremony at the war memorials section of Chelsea Parade.

But after more than a year of canceled events, silent streets and masks, the entire region appears ready to march. Organizers estimate the parade that will step off at noon from the Little Plain green on Broadway across from the Cathedral of St. Patrick and head to Chelsea Parade, will be triple its normal size. The parade will take place Monday rain or shine.

“We’ve got over 50 units, that we know of. It’s going to be the biggest one we’ve ever put on,” said John Waggoner, co-organizer and president of the Norwich Area Veterans Council.

Ten fire departments, veterans’ groups and veterans support groups, the Norwich Police Department, American Ambulance, the U.S. Coast Guard, several color guards, at least one pipe and drum group, several Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts groups, Little League teams, churches, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Norwich Public Utilities will participate.

Mixed in will be antique cars, a veterans’ motorcycle club, an equine truck, a float with the band Malaena playing, radio station Jammin’ 107.7, Miss New England and nearly a couple dozen steampunk fanatics from Odd Ball Newt/Silk City Steampunk.

The new Norwich Sea Unicorns summer collegiate baseball team will march in the parade, hours before the team’s inaugural season opener at Dodd Stadium at 7 p.m.

Businesses, including Chelsea Insurance Agency, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors and ServiceMaster Restoration, also will march.

The expanded size presented logistical difficulties for organizers. Waggoner said Norwich police have been helpful in working out a plan for parade participants to gather along side streets near the cathedral and in the cathedral parking lot before stepping off.

Spectators can park at Norwich Free Academy and along available side streets, said Angela Adams, executive director of the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce, also a co-organizer of the event.

At 1:30 p.m. following the parade, a Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Chelsea Parade, with guest speaker Capt. Todd Moore, commander of the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.