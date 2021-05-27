Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwich, CT

With COVID-19 restrictions easing, Norwich Memorial Day parade a big draw

By Claire Bessette
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 9 days ago

Norwich — In the past, the Norwich Memorial Day parade has been a smallish community affair, with local veterans, civic and youth groups represented, followed by a solemn ceremony at the war memorials section of Chelsea Parade.

But after more than a year of canceled events, silent streets and masks, the entire region appears ready to march. Organizers estimate the parade that will step off at noon from the Little Plain green on Broadway across from the Cathedral of St. Patrick and head to Chelsea Parade, will be triple its normal size. The parade will take place Monday rain or shine.

“We’ve got over 50 units, that we know of. It’s going to be the biggest one we’ve ever put on,” said John Waggoner, co-organizer and president of the Norwich Area Veterans Council.

Ten fire departments, veterans’ groups and veterans support groups, the Norwich Police Department, American Ambulance, the U.S. Coast Guard, several color guards, at least one pipe and drum group, several Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts groups, Little League teams, churches, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Norwich Public Utilities will participate.

Mixed in will be antique cars, a veterans’ motorcycle club, an equine truck, a float with the band Malaena playing, radio station Jammin’ 107.7, Miss New England and nearly a couple dozen steampunk fanatics from Odd Ball Newt/Silk City Steampunk.

The new Norwich Sea Unicorns summer collegiate baseball team will march in the parade, hours before the team’s inaugural season opener at Dodd Stadium at 7 p.m.

Businesses, including Chelsea Insurance Agency, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors and ServiceMaster Restoration, also will march.

The expanded size presented logistical difficulties for organizers. Waggoner said Norwich police have been helpful in working out a plan for parade participants to gather along side streets near the cathedral and in the cathedral parking lot before stepping off.

Spectators can park at Norwich Free Academy and along available side streets, said Angela Adams, executive director of the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce, also a co-organizer of the event.

At 1:30 p.m. following the parade, a Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Chelsea Parade, with guest speaker Capt. Todd Moore, commander of the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
498
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Groton, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Norwich, CT
Health
Norwich, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
City
Norwich, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#War Memorials#Covid 19#Day Parade#City Streets#Side Streets#Chelsea Parade#American Ambulance#The U S Coast Guard#Girl Scouts#Little League#Chelsea Insurance Agency#Servicemaster Restoration#Norwich Free Academy#The Naval Submarine Base#Norwich Sea Unicorns#Parade Participants#Spectators#Organizers#Veterans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
The Day

Norwich Memories: Union Station

Norwich’s Union Station, as seen in the 1930s. Whenever a train station served more than one railroad, it was called a Union Station. This is not the one off Main Street on the Shetucket River. This is on the Yantic River’s west channel between Hollyhock Island and the West Side. The Yantic River east channel is located between Hollyhock Island and Washington Street.
Middletown Press

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Posted by
The Day

Area youth line up for first chance at COVID-19 vaccination

Mohegan — For many of the young people lining up Saturday for their first chance at a COVID-19 vaccination, the hesitation was less about the vaccine and more about the needle. The fear of needles, however, did not stop a large turnout of the newly eligible 12- to 15-year-olds at...
Connecticut Statehigh-profile.com

CCSU’s Barnard Hall Renovation Completed

New Haven, CT – Architecture, art and advisory firm Svigals + Partners announced the completed renovation of Central Connecticut State University’s (CCSU) Barnard Hall in New Britain, creating a new home for the institution’s growing School of Education and Professional Studies and delivering significant improvements to Barnard Hall’s existing structure, originally constructed in 1953.
The Day

Business Briefs

Randall, Realtors' most recent new hires include: Achley Ingalls, East Lyme office, www.achleyingalls.randallrealtors.com; John Gurnee, Mystic, www.johngurnee.randallrealtors.com; Jason Pollard, Mystic; Sam Duncan, Westerly, www.samduncan.randallrealtors.com; Alena Roy, Westerly, www.alenaroy.randallrealtors.com; Ryan Lynch, Norwich, www.ryanlynch.randallrealtors.com; Danielle Lindquist, Norwich, www.daniellelindquist.randallrealtors.com; Heather Ramos, Norwich, www.heatherramos.randallrealtors.com; Layla Webster, Norwich, www.laylawebster.randallrealtors.com; Maggie Audit, Norwich, www.maggieaudit.randallrealtors.com; and Leia Policarpio, Norwich, www.leiapolicarpio.randallrealtors.com. For more information, visit www.randallrealtors.com/real-estate-careers.
Norwich, CTThe Day

Norwich City Hall a backdrop for a few Hollywood movies

The grandeur of the French Second Empire-style Norwich City Hall, built between 1870 and 1873, is a constant reminder of the city’s gilded age and prominent place in history. Situated between Union Street and Broadway, this extravagant, five-story brick building boasts ornate trim, dormer windows and a slate mansard roof...
Groton, CTThe Day

Notes from the Old Noank Jail: Richard Latham of Noank passes on

On Sunday, May 2, we lost our dear friend and retired fire chief, Richard Latham, after a long illness. Over 35 years ago, when our family first moved to Noank, we became involved with both the Noank Baptist Church and the Noank Volunteer Fire Department. At that time, we came to know both Richard and his wife Joan Latham, who were both very active leaders in this local community.
Norwich, CTNorwich Bulletin

No decision yet made on fate of dog in fatal Norwich infant attack

NORWICH - In the wake of a horrific pit bull attack in Norwich, police officials are still deciding if and when to issue a dog destruction order for the animal, a process that in other local cases became drawn-out affairs involving state and court appeals. A male mixed-breed pit bull...
The Day

UCFS to hold Pfizer vaccine clinic Saturday for people age 12 and up

Norwich — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday for anyone age 12 and up at the United Community and Family Services health center at 47 Town St., Norwich. The clinic will use the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved this week for youths 12...
Norwich, CTThe Day

WICH-AM also heading to the FM dial

WICH-1310 AM radio in Norwich is noting its 75th anniversary this year by expanding to the FM radio band. While the new WICH 94.5 FM frequency offers a clearer signal than its AM counterpart, it doesn’t cover as much area. Vice President and General Manager Andy Russell says the new...
Norwich, CTNorwich Bulletin

Norwich Historical Society to host virtual trivia night fundraiser

The Norwich Historical Society will host a night of virtual trivia at 7 p.m. May 14, a chance for friends and family to test their historical knowledge while supporting the NHS. The event will consist of six rounds with different history-themed questions in each round. The winning team will receive...
Norwich, CTThe Day

Notably Norwich: When does it actually feel like spring?

The April storm that dumped several inches of snow on portions of eastern Connecticut a few weeks ago is a reminder of how unpredictable the weather in New England can be, particularly in the spring. Forget for now the claimed impact of climate change or global warming or whatever the...