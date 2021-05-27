Cancel
Capcom Arcade Stadium: Ghosts ‘n Goblins is free on PlayStation Plus until June 1

By Daniel Alvarez
gamefreaks365.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, it is relatively common to measure the difficulty of a game with the Dark Souls saga. But 30 years ago, when video games cost us patience and quarters, the benchmark was Ghosts ‘n Goblins. Playstation Plus users can download this gem through the Capcom Arcade Stadium on PS4 and PS5.

gamefreaks365.com
