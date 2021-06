Consumers are confused about sustainability in the fashion sphere. A new report from clean manufacturing firm Genomatica found that while “consumers in the United States want to make more environmentally-friendly choices when it comes to shopping for clothing,” a large portion of them are unsure where exactly they can purchase sustainably-made apparel, and even more fundamentally, they are “confused about what makes something sustainable” in the first place, with one survey respondent stating that it is “difficult to make sustainable choices because I am never really sure what sustainable means, particularly with clothing.”