David Hammons’ Monument to The Chelsea Piers Rises on the Hudson

By Osman Can Yerebakan
Metropolis Magazine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross from the Whitney Museum of American Art, artist David Hammons’ new public artwork, Day’s End, manifests artistic and architectural ethereality on a grand scale. The permanent monument, built entirely from thin bead-blasted steel tubes, reaches above 52 feet in height and 325 feet in length. Sitting on the southern end of the Gansevoort Peninsula at Hudson River Park, it forms a subtle silhouette of the bygone Pier 52, which was “sculpted” into its namesake installation by late conceptual artist, Gordon Matta-Clark. The artist’s 1975 intervention, in which he carved massive holes into the industrial shed’s floors, walls, and west side facade with a chainsaw and blow torch, has since become a symbol of the west side piers’ then-ravishing creative scene—even after the building was demolished in 1980.

