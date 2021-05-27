Mérida, Mexico: A Complete Travel Guide with 16 of the Best Things To Do
This post was written by Emily Becker, our resident Mexico travel expert:. Nestled in the heart of the Yucatán Peninsula, Mérida is known as the state’s cultural capital — and for good reason. Beyond the gorgeous façades of its pastel-colored colonial buildings holding the city’s historic treasures, the Mayan culture is very much alive, evident in its gastronomy, the locals’ traditional clothing, and even the language!www.bemytravelmuse.com