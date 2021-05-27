Mérida, Mexico: A Complete Travel Guide with 16 of the Best Things To Do

Granada is a beautiful colonial town in Central Nicaragua. Within the shadows of lush forests, volcanoes, and Lake Nicaragua, it was founded in 1524 and was the first European city located on the mainland of the Americas. Granada is rapidly becoming a must-visit Central American destination for travelers seeking to experience the culture and natural beauty of this wonderful city. Granada is centrally located and provides easy access to the popular beach town of San Juan del Sur, or to the magical island of Ometepe. Even though Granada is a relatively small town, it is packed with a wide variety of activities to keep you busy during your time here. Continue reading to find out the best things to do in Granada: