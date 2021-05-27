Cancel
Kansas State

Pandemic-related hunger lower than expected in Kansas

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 pandemic-related hunger in Kansas is lower than expected, which could be thanks to critical assistance programs. Kansas Appleseed says while hunger is projected to have increased by two percentage points during 2020, a recent report shows the importance of food assistance programs like SNAP food assistance, summer meals and Pandemic EBT. Due to the effectiveness of such programs in response to COVID-19 pandemic-related hunger, food insecurity rates are lower than expected.

