Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

Step Up for the Cliff Walk

By Newport This Week Staff
newportthisweek.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Rhode Island’s number one tourist attraction, with over 1.2 million visitors “walking the Walk” each year, keeping Newport’s historic Cliff Walk in tip top shape requires near constant attention by both staff and a dedicated group of volunteers led by the city’s Cliff Walk Commission. This past year, due...

www.newportthisweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Lifestyle
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Walk#Covid#Salve Regina#Cliff Walk Facebook#Walking#Preserve#Constant Upkeep#Fundraising#Major Repairs#Matriculating Students#Signage#Ever Increasing Crowds#Cell Donation Page#Drone Photographs#Maps#Voluntary Donations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

(Updated) Visitors From These 19 States Must Quarantine When Traveling To Rhode Island

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the 19 states listed below with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%, you are required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines. You also must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result.
Exeter, RIWesterly Sun

Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange

The Rhode Island State Grange held a Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange recently which included contests from the director of agriculture. Pictured are some members of the Moosup Valley Jr. Grange with their contest submissions and ribbons. Shown are Jessica and Madison Sherman, Annette Hartley, Tristan, Kendall and Scarlett Guotacco, and Hailey Fish. Member Brooke Houle is missing from the photo. For information about the grange, call Joyce Bastien at 401-295-9788.
Newport, RInewportri.com

Preservation Society of Newport County receives Garden Club of America award

NEWPORT – The Preservation Society of Newport County has received the prestigious Garden Club of America Historic Preservation Medal for 2021, recognizing the Society’s “outstanding achievements in preserving historic homes, gardens, and landscapes of international historical, cultural, and architectural significance.”. The award was presented during a virtual gathering hosted by...
Narragansett, RIWesterly Sun

Rhode Island opens two state beaches in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island opened some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Cranston, RIGoLocalProv

VIDEO: A Prom-Perfect Proposal in Rhode Island

It was a prom proposal worthy of a social media post. After the annual rite of passage for high school students was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cranston East Senior Dylan Needham made sure he was not going to miss out in 2021. Needham was captured on...
Grocery & SupermaketGoLocalProv

Hope & Main’s Newest Initiative Gets Rhode Island Restaurant Favorites Into Local Grocery Stores

Local food incubator Hope & Main has announced that its new “DishUp RI” initiative is getting Rhode Island restaurant favorites into local grocery stores. “With the help of community partners and industry experts, dozens of Rhode Island restaurants are now producing retail products that are available for sale at Dave’s Fresh Marketplace and other local fine grocers, specialty food stores, farmers markets, online stores, and more,” says Hope and Main.
Narragansett, RIMiddletown Press

Rhode Island opens 2 state beaches on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island is opening some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, starting Saturday until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Providence, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Renowned RI stone carver Nick Benson to create unique art installation at Farm Fresh RI

Providence, Rhode Island — Farm Fresh RI invites the public to watch renowned stone carver Nicholas Benson of Newport create a unique art installation for Farm Fresh’s new headquarters at 10 Sims Avenue in the Valley Neighborhood of Providence. This public event will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 20, 21 and 22 from 11am to 1pm each day on the Farm Fresh terrace, which runs along Kinsley Avenue and the Woonasquatucket River. A family-friendly program, the outdoor event will follow social distancing and mask regulations. Free parking is available adjacent to the site. Farm Fresh will be on hand to explain the project. On Saturday, May 22, the event will coincide with Farm Fresh’s year-round farmers market, Sims Market, which runs 9am to 1pm weekly.
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Rhode Island beer gardens and breweries to visit right now

PROVIDENCE — It’s nearly summer, which in Rhode Island means day trips to Block Island, music festivals in Newport, and an overdue “cheers” with friends and mugs full of local brews. Several Rhode Island breweries have reopened their patios and gardens, welcoming every craft beer connoisseur, admirer, and amateur brewer.
Providence County, RIProvidence Business News

Applications for R.I. 10K Small Businesses program due June 1

PROVIDENCE – Applications for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island program’s 15th cohort are due by June 1, the Community College of Rhode Island announced Monday. The program, which is delivered in partnership with CCRI, will begin in September 2021 and will be free to participants. Members of...
Massachusetts StateEater

Massachusetts’s Favorite Grocery Chain Market Basket Expands to Rhode Island

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Massachusetts’s favorite grocery store, Market Basket, opens its first Rhode Island location on May 21 in Warwick (25 Pace Blvd.), with a second to follow soon in Johnston. The chain — which has its roots in a small grocerette in Lowell opened by Greek immigrants Athanasios and Efrosini Demoulas in 1917 and embraces the slogan “more for your dollar” — is beloved throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine for its affordable prices and fiercely loyal staff.
Newport, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Be part of ‘Newport RI World Oceans Day’ with Clean Ocean Access

World Oceans Day (WOD) is an international celebration established by the United Nations to bring awareness to the benefits humankind derives from the ocean, and our collective responsibility to protect it. The 2021 WOD theme is Life & Livelihood: what does living by the ocean mean to you? Clean Ocean Access (COA) works every day towards our vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all. As caretakers of our local coastlines, we know we must come together to protect the marine resources we all rely on. COA Board President Monica DeAngelis shared, “As a marine biologist, I’ve had many opportunities to study the ocean’s incredible biodiversity, and as a resident of Rhode Island I have enjoyed what research has shown – that there is a connection between spending time in the natural world and lowering our stress levels. At Clean Ocean Access we offer a variety of ways for you to build a connection to the ocean that is inclusive, innovative, and informed. I encourage everyone to take action on this WOD 2021 and beyond because our local actions have a global impact.”
Homelessprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Santilli and Hayes: RI can be the first state to end homelessness

Karen A. Santilli is president and CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island. Eileen Hayes is president and CEO of Amos House. Laura Jaworski, executive director of House of Hope Community Development Corporation, contributed to this commentary. As the heads of three organizations providing shelter and services to individuals and families experiencing...