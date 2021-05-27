Roku Streambar Pro review

IK Multimedia's second hardware synth builds on the initial synth engine introduced in the Uno Synth, which was surprisingly beefy sonically if not physically. Uno Synth Pro expands this original concept and adds - a more substantial build quality in both the desktop and keyboard versions, three morphing oscillators (playable as 3 note paraphonic), two filters - the original OTA filter and a new SSI resonant filter with design input from the legendary Dave Rossum, we also get an analogue post filter drive and three DSP send effects (maintaining the analogue path). Mod (Chorus, Phaser, Flanger), Delay (mono, Stereo, pingpong, LCR, doubler) with 1400ms maximum delay, and Reverb (plate, spring, hall, reverse).