Electronics

Roku Streambar Pro review

By Michael Gowan
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 11 days ago
The Roku Streambar Pro, which combines a soundbar and Roku streaming device, is easy to set up and has good sound — but it’s sluggish as a streamer. We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. If you’re looking to streamline your home theater setup, the...

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

