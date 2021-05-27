Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Pima County pools and splash pads reopen Saturday

By Sam Radwany
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vxjrs_0aDSwjEJ00

Residents of Pima County will have a chance to cool off this summer for the first time in over a year.

Pima County pools and splash pads are set to reopen Saturday, May 29. The county is changing some summer swimming programs for the season, and differ at each location.

Earlier this year, the county began hiring and training lifeguards to staff the pools. The CDC says they're not aware of any scientific studies of COVID-19 spread in pools or other aquatic venues. Health experts say the chlorine used in pools kills COVID-19 and other virus.

"We will do the basics that the CDC has put out for pools. That is sanitation standards, expectation levels and cleanliness of the facility," Pima County Parks and Recreation Program Manager Grant Bourguet told KGUN 9 earlier this year.

Visit Pima County's website for all the details on its pools and splash pads.

Check out the map of all the pools and splash pads located around the Tucson area below. (NOTE: Some facilities in the map below may still be closed or operating at limited capacity. Call before arriving.)

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima County, AZ
Government
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Cdc#Cdc#Pima County Pools#Visit Pima County#Splash Pads#Lifeguards#Sanitation Standards#Cleanliness#Covid 19 Spread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related