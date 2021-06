The Super Bowl of open-wheel racing returns to its rightful date of Memorial Day Weekend this year. Although the stands won’t be completely full, there will at least be fans in attendance when 33 drivers take the green flag in the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500. History and tradition will be a common theme on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and what will be the sixth race of the NTT IndyCar Series season. After last weekend’s two-day qualifying event, the entire Indianapolis 500 starting lineup is official, with Scott Dixon winning the pole position.