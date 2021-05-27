Cancel
Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 11 days ago

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...

forextv.com
Person
Randal Quarles
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dollar dips as Treasury yields subdued

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar struggles for momentum as markets wait for inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar stabilised on Monday after dropping on Friday following lower-than-expected U.S. jobs data, and currency markets broadly lacked momentum as investors looked ahead to key inflation data later this week. Friday's jobs data was seen as a relief for markets, showing a pick-up in job growth...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Drifts Lower Against CAD After NFP

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar initially strengthened against the Canadian dollar during trading on Friday to continue the bullish pressure on Thursday. There had been a lot of concerns that the hot job market might force the Federal Reserve to start tapering, as the jobs report came in at 559,000 for the previous month, as opposed to the “whisper numbers” at the 1 million level.
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD recovers above 0.7200 after opening with a bearish gap

NZD/USD started the new week with a bearish gap. NZD/USD climbed into the positive territory ahead of American session. US Dollar Index edges lower toward 90.00 after pushing higher earlier. The NZD/USD pair opened below Friday's closing level and touched a daily low of 0.7190 before staging a recovery during...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bounces from 50-Day EMA

The euro pulled back initially during the trading session on Friday as the world awaited the non-farm payroll announcement, and traders started to worry about the idea of the Federal Reserve stepping away from quantitative easing. That strengthens the US dollar in the short term, but after the jobs number came out at 559,000 added, we turned around to show signs of strength again in the euro. Perhaps a better way to put it is that we had seen weakness in the greenback. By doing so, we wiped out most of the losses from the previous session at one point, but then pulled back as traders went home.
Stockswcn247.com

Asian shares trading mixed as optimism wears off on US rally

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed, as initial euphoria about the gains that closed out last week on Wall Street quickly fade. Benchmarks in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai rose in early trading, while indexes fell in Sydney and Hong Kong. Worries about the coronavirus pandemic remain strong in the region, in contrast to the U.S. and parts of Europe, where life is increasingly returning to something resembling normalcy, although the vaccine rollout is gradually picking up steam in Asia. Stocks ended with solid gains on Wall Street on Friday after a lukewarm report on the job market raised hopes the Federal Reserve will keep supporting the economy.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD edges higher to 0.7750 area in choppy day

AUD/USD trades in a tight range following Friday's upsurge. US Dollar Index holds above 90.00 on Monday. US Treasury Secretary Yellen's comments helped USD start the week on a firm footing. The AUD/USD pair inched lower during the Asian trading hours but managed to stage a modest rebound during the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends daily rebound toward $1,900

XAU/USD gained traction after edging lower earlier in the day. Ongoing USD weakness seems to be allowing gold to push higher. A daily close above $1,900 could open the door for additional gains. Following Thursday's steep decline, the XAU/USD pair staged a decisive rebound on Friday but ended up snapping...
StocksRTTNews

Bay Street May Open Flat Or Slightly Weak

Canadian shares are likely to open flat or slightly lower Monday morning, tracking weak commodity prices. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments that a slightly higher interest rate environment would be a positive for the economy might weigh on the market. The Canadian stock market ended on a firm note...
CurrenciesDailyFx

NZD/USD Rate Reversal Takes Shape Ahead of May Low

NZD/USD appears to have reversed course ahead of the May low (0.7115) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the start of the month as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) gradually adjusts the forward guidance for monetary policy.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to extend its slide on a close below $1,870

Gold posted weekly losses for the first time since late April. As XAU/USD stays below the $1,900 level, the bias shifts slightly to the downside, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer briefs. Bearish shift as gold remains under the $1,900 level. “On Thursday, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims report from the US is...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to suffer additional declines, all eyes on US CPI

XAU/USD remains under the $1,900 level into a fresh week this Monday. According to FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, gold’s path of least resistance appears to the downside in the near term. XAU/USD’s upside appears capped below $1900. “Gold price extended last week’s dismal performance into a fresh week this Monday, tempered...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

* Dollar index edges down * U.S. CPI and ECB meeting on Thursday in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds comment, Changes byline, previous dateline London) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. There was little movement in major currency pairs and the S&P 500 was modestly lower without U.S. economic data to help give it direction on Monday. {.N] The dollar index was down 0.1% while the euro was up slightly against the dollar, at $1.2177. "At this point it looks like the market really wants to be short dollars. To us it suggests there's a risk chasing this move. It's a crowded position. You've already got a sizeable chunk of the market that's net short U.S. dollars so if feels like we need a shakeout of those positions," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. While Rai said there was "some risk the dollar will rally" he noted that investors are waiting for Federal Reserve's meeting next week. The foreign exchange market sees no reason for the Fed to change its monetary policy, "so we’ve still got accommodative monetary policy in the United States," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale. Market participants will also be looking at U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting, both on Thursday. Dovish rhetoric from ECB policymakers suggests the bank is in no hurry to slow the pace of buying under the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.24 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Currency investors seemed to shrug off news that the United States, Britain and other rich nations reached a deal on Saturday to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. "It was expected they'd come to some kind of agreement," said CIBC's Rai, but he said investors were likely wary of making bets as "The road is long and has lots of risks." The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.18% versus the U.S. dollar at 0.776. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.7% around $36,041 , while ether was up 2.6% at $2,780. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:19AM (1419 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.0350 90.1420 -0.10% 0.060% +90.3020 +90.0150 Euro/Dollar $1.2177 $1.2167 +0.08% +0.00% +$1.2182 +$1.2145 Dollar/Yen 109.2200 109.5350 -0.29% +0.00% +109.6350 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 133.00 133.26 -0.20% +4.79% +133.3800 +132.8900 Dollar/Swiss 0.8981 0.8991 -0.12% +0.00% +0.9010 +0.8977 Sterling/Dollar $1.4165 $1.4164 +0.01% +0.00% +$1.4181 +$1.4112 Dollar/Canadian 1.2081 1.2074 +0.06% +0.00% +1.2106 +1.2066 Aussie/Dollar $0.7755 $0.7742 +0.18% +0.00% +$0.7765 +$0.7727 Euro/Swiss 1.0936 1.0938 -0.02% +1.19% +1.0948 +1.0931 Euro/Sterling 0.8595 0.8590 +0.06% -3.83% +0.8612 +0.8579 NZ $0.7229 $0.7212 +0.26% +0.00% +$0.7239 +$0.7194 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2820 8.3030 -0.26% +0.00% +8.3260 +8.2605 Euro/Norway 10.0840 10.1020 -0.18% -3.66% +10.1158 +10.0420 Dollar/Sweden 8.2637 8.2613 -0.01% +0.00% +8.2943 +8.2578 Euro/Sweden 10.0621 10.0634 -0.01% -0.14% +10.0905 +10.0470 (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Timothy Heritage)
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Continues Range-Bound Behavior

The Australian dollar recovered during the trading session on Friday after the jobs number came in at 559,000 jobs added during the previous month. There were “whispers” of an addition of 1 million jobs on Wall Street, which most certainly was starting to get concerned about the idea of the Federal Reserve tapering quantitative easing, and therefore the US dollar did strengthen as a result. However, as the jobs number came out, traders started to drift away from that narrative and sell the market return back to where it had been previously. In other words, we are range-bound and going nowhere.