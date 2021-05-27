Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

3 jailed over 2017 Barcelona attacks by Islamist extremists

Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 11 days ago

MADRID — (AP) — A Spanish court on Thursday imposed prison sentences ranging from 8 to 53 years on the three surviving members of an extremist Islamist cell that killed 16 people and injured 140 others in two consecutive attacks in and near Barcelona in 2017.

The three convicted by Spain's National Court were accused of forming part of the cell or aiding it, but not of directly carrying out the attacks.

Two cell members, including a Muslim cleric believed to have been the ringleader, died in an apparently accidental blast at a country house while preparing explosives before the attacks. Six more were shot and killed by police after driving vehicles into groups of bystanders in Barcelona and the nearby coastal town of Cambrils.

The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for their actions.

A panel of judges convicted Mohamed Houli Chemlal, a 24-year-old Spaniard who survived the explosion days ahead of the attacks, and Driss Oukabir, 32 and originally from Morocco, who had been involved in their preparation but chose not to take part in the end, of belonging to a terrorist organization and manufacturing explosives. They were also found guilty on 29 counts of mass destruction with terrorist intent.

They were sentenced to 53 1/2 and 46 years of imprisonment respectively, although the ruling of over 1,000 pages clarifies that they are expected to serve only a maximum of 20 years.

The court also sentenced Moroccan-born Said Ben Iazza, 28, who helped the ring to buy materials for the explosives, to 8 years' imprisonment for cooperating with a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors in the trial that began in November last year had asked for prison terms ranging from eight to 41 years.

On Aug. 17, 2017, a man driving a van plowed into a section of Barcelona’s crowded Las Ramblas boulevard, killing several people and injuring many others before escaping on foot.

Several members of the cell later carried out a similar vehicle attack in Cambrils, a resort town, before they were shot dead by police. The attackers were carrying knives and wore fake explosive belts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#2017 Barcelona Attacks#Morocco#Attackers#Terrorist Attacks#Extremists#The Islamic State#Terrorist Organization#State Prison#Islamist#Ap#Spanish#National Court#Muslim#Spaniard#Moroccan#The Associated Press#Terrorist Intent#Imprisonment#Explosives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Violent Crimes
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Maidenhead far-right 'extremist' jailed for terrorism offences

A "right-wing extremist" has been jailed for possessing manuals on knife fighting and making explosives. Police found a hoard of Nazi-era daggers, far-right literature and a framed Ku Klux Klan certificate in Nicholas Brock's bedroom in Berkshire. The 53-year-old was found guilty in March of three counts of possessing materials...
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Three men jailed over 2017 Catalonia terror attacks

Three men have been jailed for between eight and 53 years after being found guilty of assisting the perpetrators of the 2017 terror attacks in Catalonia, which left 16 people dead and 140 wounded. The men who carried out the atrocities – Spain’s worst terror attack since the Madrid train...
MinoritiesBBC

Barcelona: Homophobic attacks spark outcry

A gay rights group in the Catalonia region of north-eastern Spain has warned of increasing incidents of homophobia following attacks in Barcelona over the weekend. The Observatory Against Homophobia (OCH) said five gay men had been injured in three separate attacks. In the most serious incident, a man needed facial...
Violent Crimespersecution.org

At least 130 Killed by Jihadists in Northern Burkina Faso

“During the three-hour onslaught on Yagha village, the militants shot indiscriminately, torching homes and a market before lobbing explosives at civilians seeking refuge in gold-mining holes…” wrote The Wall Street Journal. “No one has claimed the killings, but government officials say it was the work of Islamic State’s regional affiliate,...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

ISIS Fanatics Heinously Behead, Murder Civilians As They Rampage Congo Villages

At least 22 people have been killed, including women and children, by machete-wielding ISIS extremists late Tuesday in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia linked to the Islamic State (ISIS), reportedly attacked the Kisima-Vutotolia villagers on Tuesday evening, leaving dozens of people dead and several children orphaned.
Religionmetrovoicenews.com

Islamists attack church baptism, kill 15 in Burkina Faso

Muslim terrorists are suspected in the murder of 15 Christians during a baptism ceremony in the African nation of Burkina Faso. Violent acts linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have multiplied across Central Africa this year. In a report by International Christian Concern (ICC), Colonel Salfo Kabor, governor of...
Violent CrimesInternational Business Times

At Least 160 Killed In Deadliest Burkina Faso Attack Since 2015

Suspected jihadists massacred at least 160 civilians, including around 20 children, in a village in Burkina Faso's volatile north, the deadliest attack since Islamist violence erupted in the West African country in 2015, local officials said Sunday. The slaughter in the early hours of Saturday followed the slaying of 14...
Violent CrimesMiami Herald

At least 100 people killed after gunmen attack Burkina Faso village

At least 100 people were killed in a "barbaric attack" by gunmen targeting a village in northeastern Burkina Faso, said the West African country's president, Roch Kabore, on Saturday. Kabore said he has ordered three days of national mourning over the attack on the village of Solhan in the conflict-ridden...
SocietyTelegraph

Hate preachers now a 'priority threat' amid concerns over return of Islamist extremism

Hate preachers will be treated as a "priority threat" and tackled as part of the Government's counter-terrorism strategy, amid concerns about a resurgence of Islamist extremism. The Telegraph understands ministers are preparing to direct counter-terrorism officials to monitor and "disrupt" the activities of those who "promote fear and division", without...
WorldYNET News

Al Jazeera: Reporter forcefully detained by Israel

Border Police forcefully detained a veteran correspondent for the Al Jazeera satellite channel while she was reporting from an embattled East Jerusalem neighborhood where several Palestinian families are slated for eviction by Jewish settlers. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Givara Budeiri was released late Saturday, several hours after Border...
Violent Crimesjusticenewsflash.com

More than 100 civilians killed in attack on Burkina Faso village

The government said on Saturday that gunmen killed at least 100 people in a village in northern Burkina Faso, the deadliest attack in the country in years. Government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura said in a statement accusing the militants that the attack took place in the village of Solhan in the Sahel’s Yagha province on Friday night.
Rome, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed For Attack of Woman

Tyrone Edward James, 29 of Rome, was arrested this week after allegedly beating a woman with his fists. Reports stated that James struck the left side of the victim’s face with a closed fist, causing swelling around the victim’s left eye. Reports added that the victim and James have been...
Violent Crimesfreenews.live

One hundred people were killed in a militant attack in West Africa

Militants staged an attack in the north of Burkina Faso in West Africa. More than a hundred people were killed. This is reported by Reuters. The government noted that this is the largest attack in the last five years. The victims of the militants were residents of a village in the province of Yaga. It is assumed that the attack was organized by jihadists.