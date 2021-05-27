Cancel
Texas State

Medicaid coverage expansion for mothers in Texas legislature might not be enough

Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 9 days ago

(Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) A bill passed by the Senate Thursday would let mothers on Medicaid keep their health coverage for a half year postpartum, instead of two months.

The bill was originally pitched to give a full year of coverage, which then got lessened to six months, according to The Texas Tribune.

Maternal advocates say the full-year extension would help the state’s maternal mortality rate (which is one of the worst in the nation) and provide help to mothers dealing with other conditions such as post-partum depression, PTSD and other health complications. Also considering a third of maternal deaths occur 43 days or more postpartum.

In Texas, low-income, Black and brown women are disproportionally affected when it comes to postpartum medical care. And Black women die at a higher rate while pregnant or after, in Texas.

Texas also has the lowest uninsured rate in the nation, with half the babies born in Texas are born to mothers on Medicaid, according to The Tribune. However, many women do not qualify for Medicaid due to the restrictive income limits.

The maternal mortality rate has been found by experts and studies to be higher in the U.S. than in other high-income countries. A state report has also found that pregnancy-related deaths in Texas are usually due to suicide, heart problems and drug overdoses.

The new bill comes as Gov. Greg Abbott just signed into law an anti-abortion bill that bans abortion at six weeks – and allows anyone to sue if they believe abortion is being considered. Abortion can also be banned if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The law doesn't take effect until September.

Austin Star-News

Austin Star-News

Austin, TX
Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Austin area, including politics, events, arts, culture and more.

