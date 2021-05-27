Brentwood Library News

BRENTWOOD — Did you know you can log into Hoopla with your library card number to access nearly 750,000 titles in a variety of formats? There are ebooks, audiobooks, comics, tv series, movies, and music? They're all free to you, instantly available, 24/7! Each patron has access to seven loans on their card per month. In addition, Hoopla generously offers Bonus Borrows on occasion, allowing you to expand the number of borrowed items in a particular month. Visit our website at https://www.brentwoodlibrary.org/resources.html#libraryapps to access this great resource. Contact the library by email (brentwoodlibrary@comcast.net) or call (603-642-3355) if you need your library card number.