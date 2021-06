Wellstar Health System, one of the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia with the largest trauma network in the state, announced that Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Trauma Center has been verified as one of only four Georgia Level II Trauma Centers by the American College of Surgeons (ACS). This achievement recognizes the Trauma Center's dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients. Building on Wellstar’s commitment to healthcare excellence, the System was named a top-five finalist for the American Hospital Association’s 2021 Quest for Quality Prize and had 130 physicians – representing almost 26% of the total list – named as Georgia Trend “Top Doctors.”