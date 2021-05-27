Sequoia girls’ soccer team heading to Central Coast Section finals

The Meigs baseball team rallied from a three-run deficit for the team’s first postseason victory since 2018, with the 13th-seeded Marauders defeating 20th-seeded guest Belpre 6-4 on Wednesday in Rocksprings. The Marauders (14-8) — who try for their first sectional title since 2016 on Saturday at fourth-seeded Westfall — were up 1-0 after back-to-back two-out doubles from Andrew Dodson and Ethan Stewart in the opening inning. The Golden Eagles (10-14) tied the game at one in the top of the third inning, and then took a 4-1 lead with a two-out rally in the fourth. Meigs pulled even with the guests in the fifth inning, with four straight two-out hits by Wyatt Hoover, Caleb Burnem, Hunter Wood and Theron Ebberts. In the following inning, Stewart singled home Lucas Finlaw for the go-ahead run, and eventually scored an insurance run. Belpre had one hit in the seventh, but left the potential tying run at the plate. Andrew Dodson was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Meigs , striking out seven. Jacob Smeeks took the loss in 1.1 innings of relief for Belpre, striking out two. Wood, Dodson, Stewart and Hoover had two hits each to lead the MHS offense, with Finlaw scoring a team-best two runs. Dylan Cox and Matt Bayne had two hits each for Belpre, with Bayne also scoring twice.