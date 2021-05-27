Cancel
Berlin, CT

UPDATE: Memorial Day Parade moved to Monday

Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 9 days ago
After being called off in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Berlin Memorial Day Parade returns Monday, May 31. The parade had originally been scheduled for Saturday, May 29, but the forecast is calling for rain. The parade will start at 9 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church on Peck Street...

Record-Journal

