Sandown Rec News

SANDOWN — Sandown Recreation is pleased to offer the following upcoming programs. HULA DANCE LESSONS: Aloha! If there's one thing for sure these days it's that folks are more than ready to add fun back in and Sandown Recreation is here to help you have some. Join us for a brand-new offering as we team up with instructor Nancy Griffin for six weeks of learning to Hula dance! The class will take place on Mondays, June 7 through July 19, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Ed Garvey Recreation Facility at 25 Pheasant Run Drive. (No class on July 5.)