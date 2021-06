The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has shown itself to be resilient as we have rallied during the Friday session, showing that traders are not concerned at all about hanging onto crude oil into the weekend. That being said, short-term pullbacks continue to offer buying opportunities and I do believe that there is a significant amount of support underneath at the $67.50 level, which was the top of the overall ascending triangle. That is your “floor the market” as you would expect, and as a result I think that dips are to be bought into. The $75 level should continue to be a bit of a target.