You Can Buy A McLaren Elva With A Windscreen
McLaren has launched a windscreen option for the Elva, helping the hypercar comply with road legislation in all US states. McLaren has gone to an awful lot of effort to make sure your face isn’t shredded when driving its speedster-style Elva hypercar. The enormously clever ‘Active Air Management System’ takes in high-pressure air via a duct in the nose, which is shifted through 120 degrees and spat out a vent at the top of the clamshell, effectively providing a windscreen made of air.www.carthrottle.com