You Can Buy A McLaren Elva With A Windscreen

In case you haven’t noticed, speedsters are suddenly all the rage among luxury sports car manufacturers. Over just the past two years Ferrari, Aston Martin, and McLaren have all introduced roofless, windshield-free supercars, resurrecting an iconic mid-century genre in the process. The thing is, the lack of a windshield on speedsters isn’t for everyone — at least those who prefer not to have a face full of bugs and debris while out for a drive. So if you’ve been holding off on buying one of these roofless wonders for that very reason, then McLaren has some good news for you.