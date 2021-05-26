Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Industry 2021 Insights. A Detailed Research Report Covering – Daimler, Electricore, Ford, General Motors, Honda, etc.

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Despite what you may read in the mainstream media, when it comes to the choice between battery-electric or hydrogen-fuel-cell powertrains, the science is pretty clear: hydrogen fuel cells may be the technology of choice for some industrial processes, and/or for hard-to-electrify transport segments such as ocean shipping and aviation, but they aren’t suitable for passenger vehicles. As an energy storage medium, H2 is far less efficient than batteries (22% well-to-wheels, compared to 73%, by one analysis), and delivering it would require building a vast new infrastructure. The advantages of fuel cell vehicles — longer range and fast fueling times — are rapidly being eroded by improving battery and charging technology.

