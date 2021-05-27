Cancel
Root board game review: "Grand strategy"

By Jonathan Bolding
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
The Root board game is a strategy epic where animal factions battle for control of the forest. The Root board game brings us unhindered woodland warfare, nature red in tooth and claw... and broadswords. And crossbows. Don't let the adorable - and it is adorable - appearance deceive you; this is as cutthroat an experience as any other competitive wargame, and in the end, only side can claim victory. It'll take time to get your head around, but for fans of grand strategy, it's one of the best board games out there.

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

