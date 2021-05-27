Root board game review: "Grand strategy"

International criminal Owen Shaw barrels down the highway in a huge tank, speeding off with a top secret computer chip. The military's lagging behind (or paid off), and somehow, like always, it's up to you and your crew to stop him. You punch the gas and speed up to the tank when you hear a thud on the roof of your American muscle car. One of Shaw's thugs just leapt on top of your car and is trying to tear it apart! You shake him off, and another enemy SUV speeds up behind you. You slam on the brakes, sending that SUV crashing into you and flipping over directly onto the tank. That'll slow Shaw down for a bit, but do you have enough guts, skill, and tricks up your sleeve to bring this hulking tank to a stop? That's the task set to you in Fast & Furious: Highway Heist, by Funko Games.