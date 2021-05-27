Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

BBB warning people about car rental scammers

By Matt Ryan, Ruta Ulcinaite
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUd1y_0aDSv8t000

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) that serves Nebraska, South Dakota, The Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa, says scammers are targeting people who are looking for a deal on rental cars. With demand for rental cars high and supply short, higher prices may tempt some shoppers into their trap .

Often, victims find themselves prey to the scammers after dialing the first number that appears at the top of search results. Once on the line, scammers claiming to be genuine representatives say they can get the caller a better deal if they pay with prepaid cards for a car that never existed.

"We're dealing with very sophisticated criminals. They're well funded, they've got IT professionals, they've got graphic artists, they create very legitimate-looking sites," local BBB president and CEO Jim Hagerty said.

Victims are falling into the trap.

“They said there was a special deal with American Express to get the rate (normally much higher), and informed me to purchase a gift card to get the discount,” said one victim. “Once I purchased the card and gave the code, they transferred the money.”

The woman was promised a car at a train station where she was waiting but it never showed up.

To avoid being scammed, the BBB suggested following these tips:

  • Never make payments with prepaid debit cards or gift cards. A request that you do so should be a giant red flag that a scammer is trying to steal your money. Don’t believe their claims that it’s a special promotion. Legitimate companies always accept credit cards as payment, and you are always safer using one in case disputes arise.
  • Be sure you are on a business’s real website then look for their customer support phone number while there. Don’t trust the first search results you get online.
  • Fake websites are easy for crooks to set up. Verify that the company is legitimate and has a positive marketplace history by visiting bbb.org
  • Check separately with the company if you are told they are offering a special deal by getting their customer service number (from their official site) and calling it.
  • Remember that rental car locations near airports are less likely to have cars available. Look for their locations elsewhere in the city or town.
  • Use discounts that may be available to you such as through AAA, AARP, Costco and your credit card companies.
  • Check into package deals when booking a flight that also include the rental car. Do it as early as possible.

The BBB said rental car shortages are predicted to last well into the summer.

To report a scam or see if there are reports in your area visit bbb.org/scamtracker .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Cars#Scammers#Car Rental#Prepaid Debit Cards#Payment Cards#Bbb#American Express#Aaa#Southwest Iowa#Rental Car Locations#Rental Car Shortages#Fake Websites#Prepaid Cards#Payments#Legitimate Companies#Discounts#Shoppers#Crooks#Gift Cards#Bbb Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
AARP
News Break
Costco
Related
Public Safetythecharlotteweekly.com

BBB: Don't get taken for a ride with rental car scam

A rental car shortage is causing prices to skyrocket, and scammers have found a clever way to cash in. BBB Scam Tracker has received reports of con artists impersonating rental car company representatives. They claim to be able to get you a deal on your rental, but it’s really a way to trick you into paying hundreds of dollars for a car that doesn’t exist.
Fraud Crimeslosaltosonline.com

BBB Scam Alert: Yes, it’s too good to be true; rental car deal is really a con

A rental car shortage is causing prices to skyrocket, and scammers have found a clever way to cash in. The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker is receiving reports of con artists impersonating rental car company representatives. They claim to be able to get you a deal on your rental, but it’s really a way to trick you into paying hundreds of dollars for a car that doesn’t exist.
Omaha, NEYankton Daily Press

BBB Scam Alert: When Booking A Rental Car, Watch Out For Phony Deals

OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Nebraska, South Dakota, The Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa warns that vacation season is approaching, and a rental car shortage is causing prices to skyrocket. And scammers have found a clever way to cash in. BBB Scam Tracker is receiving reports...
Fraud Crimes921wlhr.com

BBB Warns of Moving Scams

May marks the beginning of summer and the busiest time for moving. Unfortunately, more people moving means more potential for scams. The Better Business Bureau advises you to always do your homework when hiring a moving company and look out for these warning signs. Most moving scams take one of...
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

Scam alert: BBB warns of spring contractor scams

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spring is a popular time for homeowners to do maintenance and upkeep in and outside of their homes, but a warning from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Western Virginia reminds you to do your homework before hiring contractors so you do not fall victim to a scam.
Jackson, MSWLBT

BBB: Beware of scammers ahead of Memorial Day travel weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you plan to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, the Better Business Bureau has a warning for travelers. Beware of scammers this upcoming Memorial Day weekend. The BBB says they’re seeing an increasing number of travelers getting taken advantage of. If you plan to...
TravelWINKNEWS.com

As travel picks up, so do scams. Beware of car rental scams

You get off the plane, go pick up your luggage and try to go rent a car. No matter where you try and rent a car, there is a shortage. Criminals are using the shortage to empty your bank account and fill up their wallets. The shortage is just another...
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Libraries warn of scammers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A process called “spooking” is being used by phone scammers. Local libraries with Capital Area District Library warn those who are receiving calls to stay vigilant. CADL library members are receiving calls with CADL falsely claimed as the user ID. These callers are asking for personal information such as card numbers and social security numbers. CADL asks that members be aware of these calls and not to share personal information with them.
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

BBB warns of increased scams over Memorial Day weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Memorial Day is this weekend, which means many people will be preparing for the unofficial start of summer. It is also a time to honor those who have lost their lives for our country. Unfortunately, scammers use this time of year to take advantage of victims...
Public SafetyHutchinson News

BBB: Don’t get outflanked by scammers targeting the military

The arrival of Memorial Day provides an opportunity for considering the sacrifices our service members make for all of us. Yet even as we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, there are military members and their families who are dealing with dishonest activities in the marketplace that are squarely aimed at them.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Salina Post

🎥Evergy tells customers to beware of scammers

Evergy warns customers about scammers pretending to be Evergy employees. In a post on its Facebook page, Evergy wrote the following. We've received reports of scam call activity in our service area. The scammer calls claiming to be an Evergy customer service representative to get the customer to provide credit card information or other personal information, often saying you have a past-due bill.
Fraud Crimeswamwamfm.com

Officials say watch out for scammers using local numbers

Authorities are continuing to warn Hoosiers about scam artists using local numbers. Con artists may be using local telephone numbers to trick people into sending money, said the U.S. Marshals in the Southern District of Indiana. Scammers will say that you have a fine for failure to report for jury...
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

BBB warning consumers to beware Austin City Limits ticket scams

AUSTIN, Texas - Tickets for the return of the highly anticipated Austin City Limits (ACL) festival sold out in a record amount of time. On May 20, weekend tickets were available for purchase and were sold out by 3 p.m. Single-day tickets went on sale May 25 and were sold out in a matter of hours, forcing would-be attendees to search for ACL tickets on third-party sites or resell markets.