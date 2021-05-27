Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Electric Motor Market to Get a New Boost | General Electric , Franklin Electric Co., Inc. , Ametek, Inc.

By reportocean
Sentinel
 6 days ago

Global Electric Motor Sales Market Size study, by Motor Type (AC Motor, DC Motor and Hermetic Motor), by Power Output (Integral HP Output and Fractional HP Output), by Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, HVAC Equipment, Aerospace & Transportation, Household Appliances and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Electric Motor market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electric Motor market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

ksusentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Market Segments#Electric Cars#Motor Vehicles#Ametek Inc#Electric Motor Market#Motor Type#Dc Motor#Hermetic Motor#Power Output Lrb#Application Lrb#Hvac Equipment#Covid#Report Ocean#Industrial Chain#Bar Pie Charts#Toc#First Sales Llc#Cagr#Asmo Co Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Electric Vehicles
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
Country
Portugal
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
News Break
General Motors
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
News Break
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
News Break
Cars
Country
Netherlands
Related
Economybostonnews.net

Car Care Products Market to Witness Massive Growth | Major Giants Valvoline, Idemitsu Kosan, Sinopec

The latest released Car Care Products market research of 118 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Car Care Products Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Global Car Care Products Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, TOTAL, Valvoline, Idemitsu Kosan, Sinopec, FUCHS, JX GROUP, LUKOIL, CNPC, 3M, Illinois Tool Works, Spectrum Brands, Turtle Wax, Prestone, Altro, Sonax, Tetrosyl, Biaobang & SOFT99.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Intelligent Lighting Controls Market Quality & Quantity Analysis | Osram, Philips, General Electric, Schneider Electric

JCMR published a new industry research that focuses on Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market and delivers in-depth market analysis and future prospects of Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market . The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. The study is segmented by Application/ end users [Application], products type [Type] and various important geographies like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA etc].
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Global Electrical Enclosures Market

Global Electrical Enclosures Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2026. SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Electrical Enclosures - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Double-Digit Growth as Boom Gathers Pace | AeroVironment, Inc., ABB, BP Chargemaster, ChargePoint, Inc.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size study, by Charger Type (Slow Charger and Fast Charger), by Connector (CHAdeMO, Combined Charging System (CCS) and Others), by Application (Commercial and Residential) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Image Recognition Market Double-Digit Growth as Boom | Google Inc., Catchroom, Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc

Global Image Recognition Market Size study, by Components (Hardware, software, services), by Application (Scanning and Imaging, Security and Surveillance, Image Search), by deployment mode (cloud, On-premises) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Image Recognition market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Image Recognition market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Portable Air Conditioner Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | De'Longhi S.p.A, Electrolux AB, LG Electronics Inc.

Global Portable Air Conditioner Market Size study, by Type (Small Room, Medium Room and Large Room), End-User (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Department Store and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Portable Air Conditioner market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Portable Air Conditioner market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Construction 4.0 Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Oracle Corporation, Topcon Corp., Trimble Inc.

Global Construction 4.0 Market Size study, by Solution (Hardware, Software, Services), by Technology (IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Industrial Robots, Others), by Application (Asset Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Fleet Management, Wearables, Others), by End-User (Residential, Non-residential) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Construction 4.0 market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Construction 4.0 market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Data Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market 2020| Size, Share, Global Trends, CAGR Status, Analysis and Industry Forecasts to 2027

Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Industry Overview By Worldwide Market Reports. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Electric Field Sensors Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost During the Period Between 2019-2025

Electric Field Sensors Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024. The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Electric Field Sensors market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Electric Field Sensors market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Electric Field Sensors market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.
Economydallassun.com

Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Entry into Medium-Duty Electric Truck Market

Company Introduces New Line of Electric Vehicles to Address Significant Urban Delivery Market. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) ('Vicinity Motor,' 'VMC' or the 'Company') (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles, today announced its entrance into the Medium Duty Truck Market with the development of a fully electric Class 3 vehicle with 12,000 lb GVWR rating.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Ozone Generator Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Primozone, OZONIA, Mitsubishi Electric

HTF MI Published Latest Global Ozone Generator Market Study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Ozone Generator Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Ozone Generator Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
Technologyreportedtimes.com

Smart Factory Market worth $134.9 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report on the “Smart Factory Market With COVID-19 Impact by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems), Solution (SCADA, PAM, MES, Industrial Safety), Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Smart Factory Market size is expected to grow from USD 80.1 billion in 2021 to USD 134.9 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the market are fiscal policies to keep manufacturing facilities afloat amidst COVID-19 crisis, resource optimization, and cost reduction in production operations, increasing demand for industrial robots, rising demand for technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence in industrial environments, and growing emphasis on energy efficiency.
IndustrySentinel

Engineering Plastics Market 2026: Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types And Applications

A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Engineering Plastics Market by Type and Application – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022,” states that the global engineering plastics market was $67 billion in 2015, and is projected to reach $102 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022. Acrylonitrile – butadiene – styrene (ABS) segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period, in terms of consumption as well as revenue. North America and Europe collectively accounted for about half of the market share in 2015.
NFLthedallasnews.net

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Samsung Electronics, Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologyicotodaymagazine.com

Global Smart Commercial Building Automation Market Top Manufacturers: Cisco Systems, Hubbell Incorporated, ABB, Honeywell, Robert Bosch etc.

Global Smart Commercial Building Automation Market: Introduction. The recently added research report has been meticulously conceived and presented to render a pin-point analytical review of the current market conditions. This intensive research report on Global Smart Commercial Building Automation Market has been recently added to the burgeoning repository to evaluate the market growth forces on a multi-dimensional and multi-faceted approach. This well-conceived research report presentation portrays market dynamics through the entire growth tenure, 2020-26.
Aerospace & Defensenewsinpaphos.com

Why Commercial Aerospace Avionics Market fastest growth segment should surprise us?

The latest 133+ page survey report on Global Commercial Aerospace Avionics Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, United States, Canada & Mexico. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Commercial Aerospace Avionics market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Garmin, Mitsubishi, GE, Thales, Honeywell, Rockwell Collins & Northrop Grumman.
Carselectricmotorcycles.news

DAYI Motor launches their electric motorcycle E-Odin

Source: sponsored press release | DAYI Motor officially launched their first E-motorcycle from the E-Odin series. This intelligent electric motorcycle is equipped with 2 side cases and a top case which is very interesting for daily work traffic or little road trips. Various charging possibilities have also been integrated for charging in the city or on the road. With this motorbike you are connected with the future and you’ll become a trendy player of a new era.
Marketsreportsgo.com

MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market Size & Share | Global Forecast Report 2026

A recent innovative report entitled as a ‘Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market Size, Forecast 2020 to 2025‘which is all set to implement well-established business-driven decisions that ultimately help to enhance the industrial solutions. The report has been analyzed through differentiable research methodologies including primary as well as secondary resources. It also delivers accurate and informative guidelines for MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market growth across the globe. The findings have been designed using some research techniques like qualitative and quantitative methods.
Constructiongroundalerts.com

Construction Equipment Rental Market Size Regional Trend & Analysis | Global Industry Report, 2026

Increasing investments by the private sector towards the development of new infrastructure will enhance the construction equipment rental industry outlook through the coming years. Several government authorities are working towards providing funds for the refurbishing and maintenance of the existing public establishments. For instance, the U.S. government allocated an amount close to USD 60 million in 2019 for the maintenance, repair, as well as preservation of the old buildings across the country.
MarketsSentinel

Global Automotive Fuel Cells Market – Rising Investments to Develop Unique Solutions will Bolster Growth Opportunities – MRS

Global Automotive Fuel Cells Market Key Players, Business Approaches And Geographical Analysis Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. The report on “Automotive Fuel Cells Market published by Market Research Store Overview By Industry Top Manufactures, Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028” the report come up with 150+ pages PDF with TOC including a list of figures and table.