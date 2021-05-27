Cancel
Oregon reports 399 new COVID cases, 11 deaths

By From an OHA news release
Herald and News
 23 days ago

There are 11 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 2,639, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday, May 26. Oregon Health Authority reported 399 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 199,784.

www.heraldandnews.com
Related
Jackson County, ORmybasin.com

Governor Kate Brown Announces Updates to County Risk Levels

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today announced updates to county risk levels under the state’s public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here. Jackson County has been approved to move down from High...
Public HealthKYTV

CDC reports uptick in RSV cases

(EDITED NEWS RELEASE) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued this health advisory to notify clinicians and caregivers about increased inter-seasonal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity across parts of the southern United States. Due to this increased activity, CDC encourages broader testing for RSV among patients presenting...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Portland, ORboxden.com

Jun 19 - Portland still stressing the hell out these cops AMEN

Jun 19 - Portland still stressing the hell out these cops AMEN. There have been 37 homicides in Oregon’s largest city so far this year, more than six times the number recorded in the same period last year. If nothing changes, Portland will surpass its all-time record for homicides of 70 set in 1987, when the city was in the midst of a gang siege.
Public Healthapr.org

COVID-19 unemployment benefits to be cut tomorrow

COVID-19 unemployment benefits will be cut in half across Alabama tomorrow. The state is terminating the extra $300 a week supplied by the Federal Government. That unemployment benefit program from Washington will continue nationally until early September. Some businesses in Alabama have faced labor shortages in recent months and some critics blame jobless benefits .
Napa County, CAresistthemainstream.org

Woman Who Got Both Moderna Vaccine Shots Dies of COVID-19: Officials

An elderly woman in Napa County, California, who had received both Moderna vaccine shots died from COVID-19, county health officials said. While scant details about the woman were released, Napa County spokeswoman Leah Greenbaum said she was over the age of 65 and had underlying health problems. The woman died on June 2 after a long hospital stay, Greenbaum said on June 7.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

New research shows COVID-19 can possibly lead to diabetes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New research shows COVID-19 could be causing diabetes. "Diabetes can lead to cardiovascular disease, to stroke. Diabetes is the number one cause of blindness in the country. Diabetes is the number one cause of renal failure," cautioned Roseman University College Of Medicine dean Dr. Pedro Joe Greer, Jr., MD.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Just Made a Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

If you've gotten vaccinated in the U.S., you received one of three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson—because those are the only three COVID vaccines that have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use. However, none of these vaccines have been fully approved by the FDA, with Pfizer the first to submit its application for full approval nearly a month ago. Now, another vaccine company is taking that key step: Moderna just announced that it has started its application to gain full approval from the FDA.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Oregon StateKVAL

Oregon reports 330 new coronavirus cases as death toll nears 2,700

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported five new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, raising the state's death toll to 2,691 since the pandemic began. Health officials also reported 330 new coronavirus cases across the state. The daily briefing brings the state's case total to 202,995. Hospitalizations in Oregon dropped...