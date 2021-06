The Vancouver Canucks will honour the 215 children whose bodies were found at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., the team announced on Monday. “Tonight, and going forward, Rogers Arena will be lit up orange to honour the 215 children found in Kamloops, as well as every other child who was forced to attend residential schools, and their families,” the team said in a statement. “We acknowledge the genocide of the Indigenous community and as Canadians must do more toward real truth and reconciliation.”