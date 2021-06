Electric vehicles (EV) are finally getting interesting. And, yes, this has been in the works for quite a while. Nearly 20 years ago GM showed an electric vehicle concept with batteries in the floor and motors at each wheel. The fact is that Tesla, not GM, was the first company to take advantage of that basic idea and now we’re seeing every manufacturer use the same principles. This has led to a slow and steady rethink of how cars will be built in the future — all kinds of cars. In other words? The future of the EV is essentially the future of the automobile; sports cars and minivans and 4x4s will all be electric.