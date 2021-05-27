Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

WHO investigating cases of vaccinated teens with heart inflammation

By Kelly Jane Turner
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccine safety experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) are reviewing several cases of heart muscle inflammation that have been reported among some teenagers and young adults who had recently received their second shot of a Covid-19 vaccine. The Covid-19 subcommittee of the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccination#Infection Control#Disease Control#Disease Prevention#Gacvs#The Us#Cdc#Heart Muscle Inflammation#Teens#Abnormal Heart Rhythms#Adolescents#Vaccine Safety Experts#Treatment#Teenagers#Myocarditis Symptoms#Males#Females#Clinicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
World104.1 WIKY

Israel to rule on adolescent vaccinations, link to heart inflammation next week

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel will release next week its findings on heart inflammation cases in COVID-19 vaccine recipients and then decide whether to approve inoculations of youngsters aged 12-15, a senior health official said on Thursday. Israel’s Health Ministry said in April it was examining a small number of such...
Public Healthsharylattkisson.com

(READ) CDC: Reports of heart inflammation in teens after Covid-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is grappling with another public relations challenge after the disclosure that heart inflammation, known as myocarditis, has hit some teens and young people after Covid-19 vaccination. The news of potential heart-related concerns with the Pfizer and Moderna RNA vaccines comes on the heels of...
Public Healthaappublications.org

CDC releases guidance for clinicians on heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination

Editor’s note: For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Federal health officials have released guidance for clinicians on diagnosing, managing and reporting myocarditis and pericarditis in adolescents and young adults after COVID-19 vaccination. Since April 2021, there have been reports of myocarditis and/or pericarditis after receipt of an m-RNA...
Portland, ORohsu.edu

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids?

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids 12+? How do we know?. Visit our COVID-19 vaccine page for more information or to make an appointment. Yes, the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer) approved for children ages 12 to 15 years has gone through a rigorous scientific vetting process to understand its safety profile. The FDA expanded the Pfizer emergency use authorization (EUA) to include this age group, and it has also been reviewed and recommended by the CDC and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Independent experts from Oregon, Washington and California, as part of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, also reviewed the data and agreed with the findings that the vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 12-15.
Kidsfox8live.com

The push to vaccinate preteens: What pediatricians and parents have to say

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Preteens are the latest group being encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “Teenagers that were vaccinated did not get COVID,” said Dr. Sally Goza, former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “This is really exciting news.”. On May 10, the Pfizer vaccine was granted Emergency...
Reno, NVmynews4.com

Reno OB-GYNs recommend COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — There is limited, but growing, data about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines for people who are pregnant. From the information that is available, national and Reno doctors agree, they're unlikely to pose risk to mother or baby. The Centers for Disease...
Connecticut Statechatsports.com

Connecticut has seen 18 cases of heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination. But doctors say teens and young adults should still get the shot

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating after a small number of people, mostly adolescents and young adults, reported heart inflammation following their COVID-19 vaccinations. And while Connecticut officials say there have been reports of such cases in the state, medical experts are emphasizing that the cases are extremely rare and should not stand in the way of vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Heart inflammation in vaccinated young people under investigation; U.S. COVID-19 death toll may be higher than estimate: Coronavirus update for May 24, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cases of heart inflammation in young people who got the COVID-19 vaccines are under investigation, and the reported U.S. death toll from COVID-19, which is nearing 600,000, may be underestimated. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Covid vaccine honor systems are as ridiculous as they sound

I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine a full two weeks ahead of my first dentist appointment since the pandemic began. When I arrived for my cleaning, I was armed with my Pfizer vaccination card and my mask, fully anticipating that my doctor would need to know my vaccination status in the interest of protecting herself, her staff and the other patients.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Is Now Investigating This New Delayed COVID Vaccine Side Effect

As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues, newly reported cases of the virus are continuing to drop across the U.S. Now, just weeks after the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was approved for use in patients between the ages of 12 and 16, 49.2 percent of the total national population has received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But after a small number of reported cases, the CDC is now investigating a new delayed side effect from the COVID vaccine that's particularly affecting one group of people. Read on to see what the infectious disease agency is looking into.