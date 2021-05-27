Rolls-Royce Reveals The New Boat Tail

Rolls-Royce has debuted its latest extravagant creation—a yacht-inspired car dubbed the Boat Tail that’s thought to be the most expensive vehicle in the world. While the luxury company is staying mum on its precise price, the customized car—which is said to have been designed for a “flamboyant” and undoubtedly very rich couple—reportedly costs around $25 million. The baby blue convertible comes with a host of absurdly lavish accessories, including a pop-up “hosting suite” with a built-in Champagne cooler, rotating cocktail table, chairs, and a giant umbrella. As for those mystery buyers, they naturally have “a sense of style and a love of travel, adventure, and entertaining who collect cars, watches, pens and fine champagnes and like sailing,” This Is Money reports. The outlet points out that a single Boat Tail costs as much as 40 Rolls-Royce Phantom limousines, which are a steal at less than $500,000.