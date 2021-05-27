Cancel
Rolls-Royce Reveals The New Boat Tail

By Seshan Vijayraghvan
carandbike.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish uber-luxury carmaker, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, has unveiled its latest coachbuilt vehicle - the Boat Tail. With this, the company has confirmed that coachbuilding will now be a permanent part of the company' future portfolio. Rolls-Royce Coachbuild was a special commission project that the company undertook a few years ago to make a one-off, bespoke vehicle for a special customer. The result was the Rolls-Royce Sweptail, which was introduced in 2017. Now, Rolls-Royce sees Coachbuilding as an opportunity to take vehicle personalisation to the next level.

