Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Research 2021 Cumulative Report With Impact of COVID-19| Delta Electronics, Tata Motors, ABB, Evteq Mobility, Exicom
Rising levels of emissions of carbon and other harmful gases from transportation have triggered the need to adopt EVs. As a result, the demand for EV charging infrastructure in commercial and residential applications is on the rise. Technological advancement in EV charging software and hardware is expected to change the way EV owners use and benefit from EV charging applications.