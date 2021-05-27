Cancel
Science

PCR tests on vaccinated and unvaccinated people are evaluated using the same criteria; the CDC didn’t change criteria for detecting infection in vaccinated people, as alleged in Off-Guardian article

By Kit Knightly
healthfeedback.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. CDC is “lowering their CT value when testing samples from suspected ‘breakthrough infections’” to decrease the number of officially recorded cases. Factually inaccurate: The CDC didn’t change the PCR tests’ cycle thresholds for vaccinated people. The guidance cited in the article refers to genomic sequencing, which is used for identifying the virus’ lineage and variants. It isn’t used to test for the presence of infection. The CDC is still recording all vaccine breakthrough cases, not only the ones that led to hospitalization or death. And finally, the COVID-19 vaccines aren’t gene therapy. Gene therapy involves modifying genes to treat diseases. COVID-19 vaccines don’t modify DNA.

