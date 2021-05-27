MultCo drops to Lower Risk just in time for Blazers’ playoff games – Portland, Oregon

'Welcome back Rip City!' includes free Portland Streetcar rides, free parking and special discounts.Central city businesses and the city of Portland are offering special promotions to encourage Portland Trail Blazer fans to come downtown to watch the fourth game of the playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, May 29. "In celebration of the Portland Trail Blazers' journey home in the playoffs and their fourth game against the Denver Nuggets, businesses in downtown Portland and across the city center are teaming up to provide a multitude of ways to celebrate and be here for Portland," said the announcement from the Portland Business Alliance. The promotions include fare-free Portland Streetcar rides, free parking in two downtown garages, and special deals at multiple bars, restaurants and hotels. The game to be played at the Moda Center will be shown starting at 1 p.m. Many of the promotions begin before the start of the game and will continue after it ends. The complete list can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}