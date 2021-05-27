FDA Issues EUA to Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced the expansion of its IgM antibody platform into infectious diseases, with the anticipated advancement of a new pipeline candidate, IGM-6268, into the clinic in the third quarter of 2021. IGM-6268 is an IgM version of an anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG monoclonal antibody being developed as an intranasally administered agent for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The announcement coincides with the publication in Nature of an article entitled "Nasal delivery of an IgM offers broad protection from SARS-CoV-2 variants," which is available now online and will be published in a future print issue of Nature. The article describes results from preclinical studies demonstrating significantly greater neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 with an IgM antibody compared to IgG antibodies, the potent neutralization of all evaluated mutant Variants of Concern (VoC) and Variants of Interest (VoI), and the ability to provide effective preventative and therapeutic protection when delivered intranasally in mice. The work described in the paper was performed in collaboration with The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (UTMB), and The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). IGM has exclusively licensed the rights to the antibodies used to generate IGM-6268 and related intellectual property from the University of Texas System.