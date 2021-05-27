Cancel
Cancer

FDA Issues EUA to Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

By Killian Meara
contagionlive.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSotrovimab was developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology to treat mild-to-moderate disease in adults and pediatric patients. On Tuesday, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients.

