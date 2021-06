AUD/USD lost its traction after rising to 0.7700 area. US Dollar Index stays below 90.00 following Monday's decline. Focus shifts to ISM Manufacturing PMI data from US. The AUD/USD pair closed the first day of the week modestly higher and advanced to a daily high of 0.7768 during the Asian trading hours. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum ahead of the high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US and was last seen trading flat on the day at 0.7733.