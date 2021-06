Moderna says it has filed a request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12 to 18. The company's filing comes just over a month after it reported that the two-dose vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 during a Phase 2/3 study of nearly 2,500 adolescents. That same study found that the vaccine was 93% effective in preventing the virus two weeks after a patient received a single dose.