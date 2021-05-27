VTNR Stock: The Big News That Has Vertex Energy Shares Rocketing Today

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.39.