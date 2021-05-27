Cancel
Mobile, AL

VTNR Stock: The Big News That Has Vertex Energy Shares Rocketing Today

By William White
InvestorPlace
 11 days ago

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock is on the rise Thursday after the company announced a major acquisition of a refinery belonging to a Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A,RDS.B) subsidiary. The refinery the company is purchasing from Royal Dutch Shell's Equilon Enterprises subsidiary is located in Mobile, Ala. Vertex Energy will spend $75...

investorplace.com
Mobile, AL
Business
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Business
