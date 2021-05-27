VTNR Stock: The Big News That Has Vertex Energy Shares Rocketing Today

KMI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.53.