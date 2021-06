(Fargo, ND) -- We now have learned more about the incident that led to an hours long standoff in Downtown Fargo Thursday afternoon. Acording to the Fargo Police Department, shorty before 1 p.m, Ashley Larson allegedly stabbed a male victim at a residence prior to police being called to a disturbance at Mexican Village. Larson and the victim knew each other but their exact relationship is unknown at this time.